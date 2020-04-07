Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Teachers who are parents share struggles with working from home

Coronavirus

by: Anya Tucker

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Plenty of parents are now taking on various new roles, including that of educators.

But, what about the teachers who are also moms and dads working from home?

News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with two local teachers to see how they are coping.

Anya: “How has this all been working out for you? You’re a mom and a teacher.”

“I think it was a little overwhelming at first to build that routine at home and to build that routine with my students. This has really built that home-school connection. Even more than it already was.”

Christina LaMorta/Teacher, Martin Luther King School of Excellence in Schenectady

“I have a 6-year-old and a 5-year-old, so I have to take care of them and I want to make sure I do the best for my students. So, I’m a student because I am learning the technology. I really feel like it’s my first year of teaching. My takeaway is the relationships you build and just trying to make sure that we are staying connected.”

Sarah Parker/Teacher, Pine Bush Elementary

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected