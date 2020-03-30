Telephone hours extended for Department of Labor

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Department of Labor is extending its telephone hours to help with the unprecedented number of unemployment claims due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The extended hours are:
- Monday through Thursday: 8 a.m. — 7:30 p.m.
- Friday: 8 a.m. — 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 7:30 a.m. — 8 p.m.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Interactive Map: How many coronavirus tests have been conducted in my state?
- 87% of New Yorkers approve of Gov. Cuomo’s handling of COVID-19, Siena Poll finds
- Storm Team Academy: How does hail form?
- Tokyo Olympics will open in July 2021
- Cayuga Co. Sheriff’s Dept. employee tests positive for COVID-19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App