Temperature screenings might become the norm at Disney amusement parks

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney officials said Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, that the iconic Cinderella Castle would be renovated over the next several months. The most noticeable changes will be the addition of gold trim to most of the castle and the darkening of the blue hue on the castle’s turrets. Work on the castle will last through the summer. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Once Disney amusement parks reopen, park goers might have to get their temperatures taken at the security checkpoint.

Disney Executive Bob Iger spoke about the new normal for the amusement parks and he said temperature screenings are a possibility to meet health guidelines and make visitors feel safe.

Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida are closed during the pandemic.

Parts of Shanghai Disney Resort have reopened.

According to company officials, every guest will have to go through a temperature screening, wear a mask and maintain social distancing while in shops, lines and restaurants.