Temperature screenings might become the norm at Disney amusement parks

(WSYR-TV) — Once Disney amusement parks reopen, park goers might have to get their temperatures taken at the security checkpoint.
Disney Executive Bob Iger spoke about the new normal for the amusement parks and he said temperature screenings are a possibility to meet health guidelines and make visitors feel safe.
Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida are closed during the pandemic.
Parts of Shanghai Disney Resort have reopened.
According to company officials, every guest will have to go through a temperature screening, wear a mask and maintain social distancing while in shops, lines and restaurants.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Onondaga County Executive pardons Easter Bunny as 1 CNY woman makes it her mission to spread smiles
- Family Healthcast: Answering your COVID-19 questions
- Oswego Health furloughing some of its staff
- WATCH: White House briefing on COVID-19
- 100-Year-old celebrates with sirens Wednesday in Manlius
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App