Ten mass vaccination sites opening to 5-11 year olds across the state

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Ten mass vaccination sites for 5-11 year olds are coming to New York State.
Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced sites across the state have been asked to acquire children doses of the vaccine.
“Parents have been waiting for the ability to protect their young children from COVID-19, and we are doing everything we can to make that possible,” Governor Hochul said. “Since this 5 to 11 year-old age group became eligible, we have been encouraging parents to reach out to their pediatricians and local health providers to set up vaccine appointments and now I’m directing our state mass vaccination sites to open their doors to the youngest and most recently eligible New Yorkers.”
The following locations will be administering vaccines for 5 to 11 year-olds:
- The Great New York State Fair – Art and Home Center, Syracuse
- SUNY Old Westbury – Clark Athletic Center, Glen Head
- Crossgates Mall, Former Lord & Taylor Store – Upper Level, Albany
- Aqueduct Racetrack, South Ozone Park
- Rochester Educational Opportunity Center, Rochester
- Medgar Evers College, Brooklyn
- Bay Eden Senior Center, Bronx
- New York National Guard Armory, Yonkers
- SUNY Stony Brook, Stony Brook
- University at Buffalo South Campus, Buffalo
Parents and guardians can make appointments at state mass vaccination sites here. Additionally, parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, health centers, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.