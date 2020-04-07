Live Now
Daily White House briefing
Tesla starting to design ventilators using car parts

Coronavirus
(WSYR-TV) — Tesla is joining other automakers in working to address the wide-spread ventilator shortages.

Company officials posted a video of engineers designing ventilators using car parts, including the touch screen display from Tesla’s Model 3 Sedan.

While no one in the video said when the ventilators may be ready for production, Tesla has been working with ventilator maker Medtronic.

Whether or not that company is involved in this design is unclear.

