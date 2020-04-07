Tesla starting to design ventilators using car parts

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, file photograph, a sign bearing the company logo stands outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. Federal investigators have found that a 2018 crash and fire in Florida that killed the teenage driver of a Tesla Model S and a passenger was due to the car traveling at over 100 miles per hour on a curve. The National Transportation Safety Board says in a report released Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 that the battery-powered car erupted in flames after colliding with a wall. The two 18-year-olds were trapped in the car. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Tesla is joining other automakers in working to address the wide-spread ventilator shortages.

Company officials posted a video of engineers designing ventilators using car parts, including the touch screen display from Tesla’s Model 3 Sedan.

While no one in the video said when the ventilators may be ready for production, Tesla has been working with ventilator maker Medtronic.

Whether or not that company is involved in this design is unclear.

TESLA JOINING OTHER AUTO MAKERS IN WORKING TO ADDRESS THE PANDEMICS WIDE-SPREAD VENTILATOR SHORTAGES.

THE COMPANY POSTING VIDEO OF ENGINEERS DESIGNING VENTILATORS USING CAR PARTS — INCLUDING THE TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY FROM TESLA’S MODEL THREE SEDAN.

WHILE NO ONE IN THE VIDEO SAID WHEN THE VENTILATORS MAY BE READY FOR PRODUCTION — TESLA HAS BEEN WORKING WITH VENTILATOR MAKER MEDITRONIC. WHETHER OR NOT THAT COMPANY IS INVOLVED IN THIS DESIGN IS UNCLEAR.