Tessy Plastics partners with medical company to produce coronavirus test kits

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tessy Plastics is partnering with a medical company, which will allow Tessy to produce coronavirus test kits.

Judson Vann, Vice President and Sales and Marketing at Tessy Plastics, says production is set to begin at their production plant in Auburn in 15 weeks.

The Auburn facility was purchased three years ago by Tessy Plastics, and is currently being used as a warehouse. With this ramped up production, the company says it will be able to hire 200 additional employees and produce 10 million test kits a month.