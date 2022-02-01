The 8-month-old, who made history last year as the youngest in the world to be fully vaccinated, is still doing well

(WSYR-TV) — Enzo Mincolla will be 17-months-old next week. Last May, when he was just eight-months-old, he was the youngest person in the world to be fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been eight months and his father, who’s a doctor, says he is doing well.

“From the very beginning, he never had any side effects from the vaccine which was wonderful,” said Enzo’s father Dr. Michael Mincolla. “Compared to adults, kids have showed a little bit less of a response especially because that dose was a little lower, the three microgram dose with the Pfizer trial.”

Pfizer now seeking authorization from the FDA for children as young as six months. Mincolla and his wife, who is also a doctor, welcome it.

“I think it’s about time, if anything I think they were being super precautious to ease parents’ worries and just to say ‘Hey, we’ve studied this even longer than we’ve studied it in adults and adolescents and teenagers, because we studied it longer we can provide more data to show that it is safe and effective’, which it is, both safe and effective,” said Mincolla.

Dr. Mincolla specializes in family medicine. He knows parents may have some hesitancy, but hopes that the science and Enzo’s experience can reassure them.

“When people say oh there’s been six, seven or 800 deaths of COVID in children,” Dr. Mincolla added, “Well, I’ll tell you right now, I don’t want my child to be one of those six, seven or 800 deaths of COVID and I don’t want anyone else’s child.”

As a doctor and a father it’s his mission to help families.

Dr. Mincolla said based on blood work and population studies — Enzo will need a third dose.