The best way to book a vaccine appointment

(WSYR-TV) — Patience will be key for those looking for a COVID-19 vaccine. Right now, there’s just not enough to go around.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has been sure to make note of the lack of shots coming into the county, but our area is not alone. Lack of doses is occurring almost everywhere in the United States.

New York State is opening group 1b on Wednesday, which includes law enforcement, transit workers, teaches and those who are 65-years-old and older.

For those who are 65 and up, you can go to pharmacies. The pharmacies that got the vaccine are most likely booked for this week. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

If a senior can’t get a slot at a pharmacy, they, along with everyone eligible in group 1b, can try and set up an appointment at the New York State Fairgrounds.

McMahon has said in his recent briefings that calling 211 is the best way to find out what is best for you.