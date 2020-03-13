The Boston Marathon is the latest sporting event to fall victim to COVID-19

BOSTON, Mass. (WSYR-TV) The Boston Athletic Association announced Friday it is postponing the Boston Marathon. The 124th edition of the famed marathon was scheduled for April 20. The race is now scheduled for Monday, September 14.

“On matters of public health and safety, we take our guidance from the officials entrusted with protecting the public in this area,” said Tom Grilk, C.E.O. of the B.A.A. “We understand our role, along with our partners, in ensuring a safe environment for all participants, volunteers, spectators, and supporters that meets the standards set by those officials.”

The Boston Marathon is one of the world’s most famous running events, and is usually scheduled to run on the observance of Patriot’s Day in Massachusetts, which commemorates the Revolutionary War battles of Lexington and Concord. It typically hosts more than 30,000 runners.

