The Latest: Monitoring CNY college, university responses to coronavirus

March 2, 2020 @ 4 p.m. — SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley released a statement on Monday to assure students, faculty and staff that the university is monitoring the coronavirus.

The university will form a task force which will discuss prevention, response, contingency plans and more.

They have connected with students overseas and have encouraged them to discuss options about returning home.

On Monday afternoon, administrators participated in a webinar that helped inform them more about the coronavirus.

SUNY Oswego Statement

“Dear Members of our Campus Community,



As SUNY Oswego and colleges and universities across the country continue to monitor developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and its potential impact on our campus, I write to you today to assure you that the health and safety of all members of our campus community, particularly those students currently studying abroad or planning to travel internationally, is of utmost concern for SUNY Oswego.



To that end, SUNY Oswego has already taken a number of steps to respond to and prepare for the possible spread of the virus. Over this past weekend, we made the official decision to cancel all international spring break programs and communicated on Saturday morning with the 49 students who were planning to participate this March in programs in Italy, Japan, France and Ireland.



This past weekend, we also reached out to our students currently studying abroad and, while none of our programs have been officially cancelled, we recommended that those in Level 3 countries (currently Italy and South Korea) return home at this time. For all students abroad, we have encouraged them to connect with us to discuss their options for returning home and outlined how we are prepared to assist them with completing their courses, and any restrictions, screening and quarantine they may encounter upon their return to the United States and to the Oswego campus.



Please know that Oswego is working together with our campus leaders as well as with SUNY administration and local and state health departments. We are communicating and sharing information – with your health and safety in mind. Earlier this morning, several members of the college leadership team joined me on a conference call with SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson, SUNY presidents, and Brad Hutton, deputy commissioner for public health for the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) to discuss precautions and guidance for our campuses along with what actions SUNY and our campuses need to take to protect our students, faculty and staff studying and traveling overseas.



This afternoon, a key group of administrators and professional staff participated in a webinar specifically tailored for the higher education community. On the webinar, entitled Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19): A New York State Department of Health Update for Higher Education, the NYSDOH presented updates on the outbreak and reviewed the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the NYSDOH targeted for higher education and local health departments.



I have also asked Vice President Jerri Howland to form a COVID-19 task force on our campus that will regularly bring a collective group of campus constituents together to further discuss prevention, response, contingency plans and adherence to our already present Pandemic Response Plan and infectious disease protocol. Visit Oswego’s COVID-19 website for more information.



In addition, with spring break drawing near, we strongly recommend that all students and employees who may have plans to travel abroad, especially to Level 3 (avoid non-essential travel) affected areas, for business or personal reasons, reconsider their plans. We strongly urge you to research the impact of the coronavirus on your planned destination. You should particularly consider whether a change in itinerary is prudent to avoid the possibility that your freedom of movement may become restricted due to health precautions.



We will also be asking all students, faculty and staff who have or are planning to travel to any international destination, and are returning to the United States, to complete a SUNY Oswego Travel Declaration form – a declaration outlining upcoming international travel as well as where you have traveled since February 15, 2020. This will help SUNY Oswego and the appropriate local and federal officials provide appropriate guidance to protect you and the rest of our campus community upon your return to the United States and the Oswego campus.



The spread of the coronavirus is a fluid situation worldwide and continues to unfold. It is vitally important that we all continue to take precautions and exercise good preventative health practices, especially as you consider making plans to travel during spring break. CDC recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:



1. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.



2. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.



3. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.



4. Stay home when you are sick.



5. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands).



Visit CDC’s website on basic protective measures against the coronavirus.



We will continue to provide updates to our campus community with information, protocols and recommendations received from the CDC and the New York State Department of Health. Below please find some of the official online sources that have been provided as a reference regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the related health, safety and international travel advisories.



Sincerely,



Deborah F. Stanley

President”

March 2, 2020 @ 12 p.m. — Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud is headed to Albany on Monday to meet directly with state leaders to address the coronavirus concerns.

The goal is to discuss policies and practices supporting a collaborative coronavirus response plan for Syracuse University.

The following email was sent to the SU community on Monday morning:

“Dear Students, Faculty and Staff:



The first case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in New York state and the second death in the United States caused by the virus were confirmed yesterday. These developments, combined with news over the weekend of the pace at which the virus is spreading, have understandably been cause for concern among members of the Syracuse University community and the greater Central New York region. I know this because I have heard directly from many students, parents and families, faculty, staff, and local leaders and community members. Accordingly, I want to keep all of you well informed about the important work under way to prepare our community.



As I’ve shared previously, the University continues to monitor developments associated with the spread of the novel coronavirus. Our efforts have progressed in close collaboration with the Onondaga Health Department and the New York State Department of Health and have been informed by guidance and directives issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). At the same time, in the face of uncertain and still unknown challenges, it is imperative that Syracuse University act with purpose to ensure the health and safety of our community and to also safeguard—on behalf of our students and faculty—the continuity of our academic and scholarly mission.



To that end, Syracuse University has already taken a number of steps to respond to and prepare for the possible spread of the virus. These actions include suspending our academic program in Florence; implementing travel restrictions to Italy, Korea and China; and convening a Universitywide task force to prepare for the possibility of coronavirus making its way to our campus. Effective immediately, we are taking additional actions to strengthen our preparedness.



1. Our most critical partners in the face of a potential novel coronavirus pandemic will be the Onondaga County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. Under Andrew Cuomo’s leadership, the state is acting boldly to activate and resource preparedness across agencies and partners. Accordingly, later this morning, I will travel to Albany to meet directly with senior leaders from the SUNY system, the New York State Education Department (NSYED), the New York State Department of Health and the New York State Legislature to discuss policies and best practices supporting a coordinated and collaborative coronavirus response plan for Syracuse University.



2. We must also acknowledge that Syracuse University is but one member of an interconnected network of educational and health care institutions in Central New York. For that reason, on Thursday, Feb. 27, Syracuse University convened the first meeting of a coalition of area institutions—including SUNY-ESF, Crouse Hospital, SUNY Upstate Medical Center, the Onondaga County Health Department and others—who have committed to work collaboratively to prepare for a wide variety of novel coronavirus response scenarios and prevention initiatives.



3. The University has directed all abroad centers to develop an operational plan in the event additional academic programs need to urgently and with limited notice suspend operations and assist students with relocation or return to campus. Steve Bennett, senior vice president for international programs and academic operations, and Erika Wilkens, associate provost and executive director of Syracuse Abroad, are working closely with center directors to prepare these contingency plans, which will include how to operationalize them quickly.



4. The University is asking all students, faculty and staff to review the CDC anti-stigma guidelines issued recently regarding coronavirus. The CDC advises that we collectively focus on the disease that is causing the problem and avoid casting blame on individuals, cultures or nationalities. For example, as we have reported on multiple occasions, if you see an individual wearing a protective mask on campus that does not mean the individual is sick, but likely taking extra precautions to protect themselves. This is common in many countries and cultures and should not be ridiculed, judged or stigmatized.



5. Lastly, out of an abundance of caution, the University has initiated reasonable preparations to ensure academic and operational continuity in the event the institution is required to suspend residential operations for some period of time prior to the end of the spring semester. For that reason, Interim Provost John Liu and I have asked the Syracuse University Center for Online and Digital Learning—in collaboration with the schools, colleges and Information Technology Services—to develop an actionable plan that will allow our faculty to engage students in distance learning to meet course contact hour requirements and learning objectives that have not been completed if it becomes necessary to suspend residential learning.



While at this time we do not have any indications that such a response will be required, it’s my strong belief that we are obligated to take action now to ensure our students are afforded every opportunity to complete their spring semester academic coursework should public health concerns preclude normal operations.



This proactive preparation is not intended to alarm anyone. However, it has become clear that we must be ready to deploy a strategy that takes into account the health and safety of our community as well as the academic obligations we have to our students. We will continue to communicate action we are taking while also advising on new guidance issued by the CDC and other key agencies.



Sincerely,



Chancellor Kent Syverud”

Feb. 29, 2020 @ 6 p.m — SUNY Oswego announced on Saturday that, due to the novel coronavirus, they are canceling all Spring Break programs abroad in March.

Officials at SUNY Oswego are attempting to reschedule the abroad programs for sometime after the spring 2020 semester.

The school also said there will be no financial liability for students who cannot attend the rescheduled or canceled programs.

The following statement was sent out to students involved in the Spring Break programs:

“As SUNY Oswego and colleges and universities across the country continue to monitor developments related to the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and its potential impact on our campus, I wanted to relay the latest news regarding important decisions that SUNY Oswego has made to ensure the health and safety of our students and all members of our campus community.



The coronavirus is a fluid situation worldwide and continues to unfold, and based on the warnings and advisories received from official sources, SUNY Oswego has made the decision not to run your spring break trip abroad in March. This was a consequential decision for all of us to make with considerable deliberation taking place, but your health and safety and that of the SUNY Oswego campus community, upon your return, is our utmost concern and has led us to cancel your planned program in March.



We know this will cause disappointment and disruption to some, while others may be relieved. For all of us, there will be changes and updates to make to our existing plans. Some questions we can answer proactively, include the following:

SUNY Oswego officials are attempting to reschedule your program travel to a later date (after the spring 2020 semester), depending on your availability and that of your faculty member, as well as exploring the feasibility of rebooking these arrangements.



There will be no financial liability for any student who cannot attend the cancelled or rescheduled program;

Students will have the opportunity to complete their course and earn the three credits for the course, even if the trip is rescheduled and you are unable to travel, or if the travel does not take place. SUNY Oswego will make arrangements for any student in this situation.



Please know that my office staff and I, members of the faculty, President Stanley and the campus leadership team, as well as SUNY administration are all communicating and sharing information – with your health and safety in mind. If you have any questions, concerns, or would like to discuss specific information with us, or if you would like to switch to a currently running Q4 program with May travel, please contact me (contact information provided below) or Megan Kropf at megan.kropf@oswego.edu.



I encourage you to share this news with your parents or family, and please have them contact me if I can be of any assistance. In the meantime, we have shared below some of the official online sources that we are referring to regarding the coronavirus and related health and international travel advisories.



Sincerely,



Joshua S. McKeown, Ph.D.

Associate Provost for International Education and Programs

joshua.mckeown@oswego.edu

315-312-2118 “

Feb. 27, 2020 @ 6 p.m. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that it’s not a question if the novel coronavirus will spread to the United States, but when.

Even though there are still zero confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in New York State, local communities are urged to prepare for the spread of the virus, including colleges and universities.

Cornell University officials said all school-related travel to South Korea and China are prohibited.

For any country with a CDC Alert Level 2 travel health notice, those academic programs will be evaluated by the university on a case-by-case basis.

One doctor at Upstate University Hospital says Central New Yorkers should pay attention to the CDC’s health advisories and follow travel restrictions closely.

I think the U.S. CDC and State Department are very good at the updates of their daily travel advisories, and I think they take a conservative posture, which I think is certainly appropriate to do. Though, if they have travel restrictions or recommend people only conduct essential travel, I would pay attention to those advisories, and in places what appears to be sustained transmission of coronavirus, you get new cases every single day. I would think twice about going to those locations if it’s not essential travel. Dr. Stephen Thomas, Infectious Diseases, Upstate University Hospital

To keep yourself and others healthy, here are prevention tips from the CDC:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Stay home when you are sick

Cover your cough and sneeze

Feb. 27, 2020 @ 4 p.m. — As the coronavirus spreads across the globe, college programs are being affected.

“We always ask people if they’ve traveled and where they’ve traveled and if they have come from a place that has an outbreak…” said Dr. Stephen Thomas with the Infectious Diseases Department at Upstate University Hospital.

Although we do not know whether the Level 3 Travel Health Advisories for China and South Korea will remain in place over the summer, we strongly suggest that Cornell students, faculty or staff planning to participate in or lead organized programs or study, work or research in those countries this summer make alternate plans. Part of statement from Cornell University

Feb. 27, 2020 @ 12 p.m. — Cornell-related travel to countries where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given a level three travel advisory is prohibited.

This ban includes China and South Korea.

Cornell University Statement

“Dear Cornell Community,



As you are aware, Cornell University has been closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19). While there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York state, the World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed cases in more than 30 countries.



We realize there is uncertainty about the situation, and we would like to share updates and guidelines. Cornell is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for decisions about travel and programming abroad. Our principles, therefore, are as follows:



Cornell considers any country with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Advisory, “Avoid Nonessential Travel,” an elevated-risk destination. Cornell-related student travel to those countries will be prohibited and staff and faculty must petition for approval from ITART prior to travel. Cornell-run programs in those countries will be expected to suspend their programs and send the students back to campus, whether in Ithaca or New York City. Students engaged in independent research or study, or in a non-Cornell, partner-university program that continues to run will be allowed to stay on, but the university will work with students to finish out their semester on campus if they choose to return. If a partner university or program is closed down due to coronavirus-related circumstances, we will work with those students to return to campus and complete their semester through coursework provided by either the partner or by Cornell.



For any country with a CDC Level 2 Travel Health Advisory “Practice Enhanced Precautions,” Cornell will alert students in the country and advocate for adoption of enhanced precautions (listed below). Cornell-run programs will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis to determine an appropriate course of action. Should the CDC increase the warning level for these countries from level 2 to level 3 status, Cornell will restrict travel as described above.

While health and safety are our primary concerns, we are also mindful of the academic burdens that students face as more travel destinations and study abroad programs are affected by the spread of the virus. Academic units will make their best efforts to support students whose semesters may be disrupted due to coronavirus concerns such that they can complete their semesters online or on campus.



At this point, although we do not know whether the Level 3 Travel Health Advisories for China and South Korea will remain in place over the summer, we strongly suggest that Cornell students, faculty, or staff planning to participate in or lead organized programs of study, work or research in those countries this summer make alternate plans. We are developing contingency plans for students who might be required to stay on campus this summer, including meaningful programming opportunities and housing.

We are also aware that staff, post-doctoral fellows and faculty may find their work disrupted due to travel restrictions, and we urge supervisors to be flexible and generous in establishing alternative responsibilities. We will work across the university to provide emergency relief as possible.



Given the uncertainties of this quickly evolving situation, we cannot predict when the CDC will lift current restrictions on countries with Level 2 and 3 Travel Health Advisories, or if additional countries will be impacted by future advisories. We will continue to monitor the situation around the globe, and we’ll update you should the situation change.

Please see below for our recommendations for specific countries. We also encourage you to review Cornell’s coronavirus webpage for related updates and information.



Sincerely,



Michael Kotlikoff

Provost



Wendy Wolford

Vice Provost for International Affairs”

Feb. 26, 2020 @ 4 p.m. — Syracuse University officials have announced that there are new travel restrictions in place due to the spread of the coronavirus.

This travel restriction is effective immediately.

On Wednesday, the university confirmed that those students will not return to the campus until after Spring Break, “which is consistent with the CDC’s 14-day incubation period guideline.”

The university is also monitoring their other Syracuse Abroad academic centers and will suspend those programs if needed.

Feb. 26, 2020 @ 9 a.m. — Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud issued an updated health message regarding the coronavirus and how the university is dealing with students who are studying abroad.

In the message, Syverud writes, “We have been working with and obtaining counsel from health authorities, including our Onondaga County Health Department, New York State officials and the CDC. No case of coronavirus has yet been identified at Syracuse University or in Onondaga County, and there’s no one that I am aware of who is currently being tested or awaiting test results.”

Syracuse University Statement

“Dear Members of the Syracuse University Community:



I write to you with urgent updates related to coronavirus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance yesterday regarding the outbreak of the coronavirus known as COVID-19. Many people at our university—working with our partners at SUNY-ESF and SUNY Upstate, Le Moyne College and Crouse Hospital—have been carefully monitoring, preparing and taking steps in connection with the coronavirus outbreak.



We have been working with and obtaining counsel from health authorities, including our Onondaga County Health Department, New York State officials and the CDC. No case of coronavirus has yet been identified at Syracuse University or in Onondaga County, and there’s no one that I am aware of who is currently being tested or awaiting test results. Nevertheless, the CDC updated guidance suggests that each of us should be prepared for possible significant disruptions and that we may receive relatively little warning before we need to take additional steps.



Yesterday, on very short notice, we made the difficult decision to suspend our academic program in Florence, Italy, based on Italy’s very aggressive stance toward virus containment and travel restrictions. Students from Florence will not return to the Syracuse University campus until after spring break, which is consistent with the CDC’s 14-day incubation period guideline. It is a challenging situation right now in Italy. Dozens of staff here and in our Syracuse Florence Center, Syracuse Abroad main campus, Housing and Auxiliary Services and academic counselors in the schools and colleges are working around the clock to help our students get home safely as quickly as possible. If you or a loved one are affected, please don’t hesitate to contact Syracuse Abroad at 315.443.3471. I ask all other members of our community to permit these offices to do their job and call on them for help only in other emergencies.



Since the CDC issued its new guidance yesterday, we have taken many steps to ensure our preparedness is aligned with the current risk level:



New Travel Restrictions: We have temporarily restricted students, faculty and staff from traveling to South Korea for University purposes, effective immediately. The University will actively monitor guidance from the State Department and the CDC with the intention of removing restrictions when it is safe to do so and in accordance with their restrictions. Out of an abundance of caution, anyone who travels to South Korea during this temporary restriction will not be able to return to any University building or facility for a period of 14 days to allow for self-monitoring for any coronavirus symptoms. For students, please call the Barnes Center at The Arch at 315.443.8000 to coordinate with health and student support professionals. Faculty and staff should contact their primary care physicians to seek guidance.



Syracuse Abroad Risk Monitoring: We are continuing our aggressive monitoring of coronavirus risk near all of our Syracuse Abroad academic centers, so that we are prepared to suspend additional programs if the need arises. Please know, we will and are doing everything we can to avoid suspending more programs, but we must continue to prioritize the health, safety and movement of our students.



Compassion and Care: The University community will remain steadfast in its commitment to provide care and offer empathy to our international students, many of whom are facing incredible challenges, including not being able to travel home and daily worry about their loved ones back home. I urge our community members to practice kindness and compassion with faculty, staff and students from affected regions. You responded admirably, helping our students raise more than $53,000 for “A Hand for Wuhan” to send much-needed medical supplies to the hardest hit areas in China.



International Student Support: Dozens of faculty and staff are working hard to accommodate the needs of our international students who may be unable or unwilling to return home during the summer due to the virus. For our graduating seniors, we are working to build pathways to graduate enrollment, allowing them to keep their visas and advance their education. For matriculated students, we are identifying summer housing, classes and work opportunities, should they choose to stay in Syracuse.



New Incoming International Students: While we still have more than two months left in the Spring 2020 semester, we are already preparing for the arrival of our new students. Many international students planning to attend Syracuse University in the fall are already seeking the University’s support in anticipation of their arrival. As such, Student Experience, particularly the Center for International Services, Academic Affairs and others are working to provide personalized support to those individuals beginning their academic careers at Syracuse later this year.



Central New York Working Group: We are expanding a working group of faculty, staff, health professionals, emergency managers and administrators to prepare for the possibility of an outbreak in Central New York. We are fortunate to have faculty and staff who are well versed in this subject matter area. I am grateful for those of you who have stepped up to offer your expertise, services and support as we seek to ensure our community is fully prepared for whatever impact the coronavirus may cause.



Good Health Practices: we are continuing to educate and encourage all members of our campus community to continue to exercise good health practices, including hand washing and use of hand sanitizer, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces frequently. Hand sanitizer and medical-grade masks have been ordered and will be supplied as appropriate. To learn more about preventive health practices, please visit the Barnes Center at The Arch website. Students should call the Barnes Center at The Arch (315.443.8000), and faculty and staff should contact their primary care physician should they develop symptoms of a respiratory illness, including fever, cough or shortness of breath.



Finally, because the situation is changing rapidly, we encourage you to carefully monitor the CDC and State Department websites for information about your destination, domestic or foreign, before you travel. You will continue to hear from me and other University leaders as new developments emerge and additional actions are taken.



Sincerely,



Chancellor Kent Syverud”

Feb. 25, 2020 @ 4 p.m. — Syracuse University officials have announced that their academic program in Florence, Italy will be canceled due to coronavirus fears.

“We believe this is absolutely necessary to reduce the risk of our students being unable to leave Italy due to Italian containment efforts,” stated a press release from SU.

Syracuse University Statement

“Dear Members of the Syracuse University Community:



Syracuse University continues to track the global threat of the novel coronavirus, now known as COVID-19, and remains in close contact with local, regional and national public health experts. We have communicated frequently to students, faculty and staff regarding prevention measures for this and any communicable virus, believing that education is a powerful tool to protecting oneself from getting sick.



One place experiencing a spike in confirmed cases is Italy, where there are 283 confirmed cases. Italy has taken a very aggressive stance toward virus containment, locking down whole municipalities to protect the population. This morning, a confirmed case was reported in Florence—home to the Syracuse Abroad Florence center—which has prompted restrictions on gatherings, the closure of the University of Florence and a general evacuation of study abroad programs in that city.



With this in mind, we have made the decision to close the academic program at our Florence campus and assist our students with returning to the United States. Concerns for the safety, well-being and free movement of the 342 students in our study abroad program in Florence, Italy, have guided this difficult decision, which was also informed by global health experts. We believe this is absolutely necessary to reduce the risk of our students being unable to leave Italy due to Italian containment efforts. We are working directly with our students to arrange their return to the United States. We will do everything we can to minimize disruption to their academic studies and their lives. Many will choose to return to main campus. However, they will not return until after spring break.



Additionally, we are continuing to work with many in our community, particularly our students from China, who have been deeply impacted by the spread of coronavirus. With spring break quickly approaching, we appreciate and recognize that many of our students will be unable to travel home as they had previously planned. It will also, potentially, have implications on our Chinese students’ ability to return home this summer. We are working with our schools and colleges, and with others to help accommodate the evolving needs of this important part of our campus community. Our Chinese students continue to worry about their family, friends and loved ones from afar. The Center for International Services continues to offer care and support to these students. Our Florence students will return to campus disappointed and disoriented. We ask that you continue to offer grace and support for all of these individuals who are experiencing a uniquely challenging situation that is affecting their overall well-being. Please do not hesitate to reach out to the center for additional support.



Finally, as a reminder, we continue to encourage our community to take precautions and exercise good health practices. To learn more about preventive health practices, please visit the Barnes Center at The Arch website. We will continue to provide updates to our campus community about information, protocols and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State Department of Health.



Sincerely,



Steven Bennett

Senior Vice President for International Programs and Academic Operations”

Feb. 21, 2020 @ 4 p.m. — SUNY Albany is investigating whether an off-campus coronavirus-themed party violated the student code of conduct.

Video of the party was briefly posted on Instagram on Sunday night.

The school says the party was distasteful, hurtful and not representative of UAlbany or its students.

Feb. 10, 2020 @ 7 a.m. — On Sunday, Cornell University issued a statement saying that a second student who was being tested for coronavirus has had their test come back negative.

Cornell University Statement

“Dear Ithaca Campus Community,



As you are aware, earlier this week a Cornell student met the criteria for testing for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. We are pleased to announce that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Tompkins County Health Department confirmed that the individual does not have the novel coronavirus. We are grateful for this good news and for the expertise and compassion exhibited by the campus and community staff members who have been assisting this student.



This week, a second student also met the criteria for testing. This individual is currently in isolation and receiving medical care while awaiting test results from the CDC. We are again hopeful for the best possible outcome.



There continue to be no confirmed cases of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus in New York state at this time. While this is reassuring, it is important to recognize that we are still in the midst of cold and flu season. CDC reports that influenza activity is, and will remain, high for the next several weeks. With many community members feeling under the weather, it is critical that we each strive to lead with compassion and empathy, and to avoid making assumptions based on someone’s perceived symptoms or identity.



Please take care of yourselves and one another, and don’t hesitate to seek support – medical or emotional – when you need it. Everyone gets sick, and everyone needs a shoulder to lean on from time to time. Talk to your friends and family about difficult feelings you may be experiencing. You can also talk informally with a CAPS counselor at a Let’s Talk session or connect with a peer counselor through EARS. Faculty and staff can seek support through FSAP.



There are also steps that all members of the community can take to protect against the flu, coronavirus and other respiratory illnesses, including washing your hands, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, and disinfecting your personal items, such as laptops and cell phones. If you feel you are becoming sick, take time to rest and seek medical care, if necessary. Ithaca students who have flu-like symptoms may call Cornell Health at 607-255-5155 (24/7) for consultation. Faculty and staff are encouraged to contact their primary care provider.



The university will continue to work closely with state and local public health agencies to monitor the novel coronavirus. We do not anticipate sending additional status updates to the community at this time, and encourage you to visit Cornell’s novel coronavirus website for additional information and frequently asked questions.



Sincerely,



Ryan Lombardi

Vice President for Student and Campus Life



Sharon McMullen

Assistant Vice President of Student and Campus Life for Health and Wellbeing”

Feb. 7, 2020 @ 1:30 p.m. — A student at Cornell University has tested negative for the coronavirus while another student is being tested.

The test results came back on Thursday and showed that the individual did not have the coronavirus.

Cornell urges students in Ithaca who have flu-like symptoms to call Cornell Health at (607) 255-5155. This number is available 24/7.

If you would like to know more about the coronavirus, call the hotline available for New Yorkers at 1-888-364-3065.

Feb. 5, 2020 @ 6:30 p.m. — New York State’s famed lab at Wadsworth Center in Albany might soon be allowed to do its own testing for the novel coronavirus, which until now was only available at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

A spokesperson for the New York State Department of Health tells NewsChannel 9 that the Wadsworth Center is working to implement the coronavirus testing, but before it can begin, proper verification protocols need to be met.

Testing for the coronavirus is as simple as using the same type of cotton swab used in testing for the flu, which picks up the virus from a patient’s mouth or nose.

The swab is done by any doctor, but then is immediately put into a vile of liquid to preserve the sample and shipped off.

Feb. 4, 2020 @ 7 p.m. — It might take a full week for the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention to determine if samples from a sick Cornell University student are positive or negative for coronavirus.

In an email to the Cornell campus community on Monday night, administrators say anyone who’s been deemed in “close contact” will be contacted by the health department.

In the same email, students, faculty and staff first learned of this possible case of coronavirus.

Administrators at Cornell University declined requests for interviews, but the university shares a coronavirus information page on its website that claims no special cleaning procedures are needed.

Feb. 4, 2020 @ 12 p.m. — According to the ‘Cornell Chronicle,’ a Cornell student is being tested for the 2019 novel coronavirus.

The Tompkins County Health Department website confirms that they have “evaluated an individual who meets the person under investigation criteria for the 2019 novel coronavirus.”

A statement from Cornell University states that “the student did not reside on campus and is in isolation, safe and receiving ongoing care.”

At this time there are no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in New York State.

Jan. 31, 2020 @ 8:30 p.m. — Syracuse University has restricted travel to China for students, faculty and staff when it comes to university purposes.

Syracuse University Statement

“Dear Students, Faculty and Staff:



With the continued spread of the novel coronavirus across the globe, health authorities are urging both vigilance and what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is calling an aggressive response to containing the outbreak and preventing “sustained spread” of the virus. Several agencies have issued new warnings that provide guidance to travelers. They include:



New Warnings



The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, commonly referred to as a “global health emergency.”



The U.S. State Department has raised its travel advisory for China to Level 4—its highest level. Level 4 means “do not travel” to China.



The CDC has assigned a Level 3 Travel Warning for China (Avoid Non-Essential Travel). This is CDC’s highest risk rating.



New Travel Restrictions



Syracuse University, much like other American institutions, is taking additional steps to protect its campus community.



As such, all University students, faculty and staff are restricted from traveling to China for University purposes effective immediately. The University will actively monitor guidance from the State Department and the CDC with the intention of removing restrictions as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.



This restriction applies only to those traveling to China for University purposes. However, we strongly recommend that those who may have plans to travel to China for personal reasons reconsider their plans.



In addition to the risks posed by the virus, there are significant travel difficulties getting into, within and exiting China. We recognize there may be exceptional circumstances for individuals needing to be in China; if so, please contact Seth Tucker, director of global safety and support, at satucker@syr.edu or at 315.443.1968, who will provide guidance for submitting an appeal for consideration.



If You Have Been to China Recently



Out of an abundance of caution, anyone who travels to China during this temporary restriction will not be able to return to any University building or facility for a period of 14 days to allow for self-monitoring for any coronavirus symptoms. For students, please call the Barnes Center at The Arch at 315.443.8000 to coordinate with health and student support professionals.



As a reminder, if you have been to China in the last 14 days, please self-report this travel by contacting Seth Tucker, director of global safety and support, at satucker@syr.edu or at 315.443.1968. This information will be treated as confidential.



Safety Precautions



It’s critically important that all members of our campus community continue to exercise good health practices. To learn more about preventive health practices, please visit the Barnes Center at The Arch website. Students should call the Barnes Center at The Arch (315.443.8000), and faculty and staff should contact their primary care physician should they develop symptoms of a respiratory illness, including fever, cough or shortness of breath. At this time, we are not recommending the use of protective masks. However, we ask that you please be cognizant that just because a community member may be wearing a mask, that does not mean they’re ill. It is common—in many countries—to see individuals protecting their health and well-being by wearing masks.

We will continue to provide updates to our campus community about information, protocols and recommendations from the CDC and the New York State Department of Health.



Sincerely,



Steven Bennett

Senior Vice President for Academic Operations



Tony Callisto

Senior Vice President for Safety and Chief Law Enforcement Officer



Dr. Karen Nardella

Medical Director, Barnes Center at The Arch”

Jan. 29, 2020 @ 10 p.m. — Cornell University has put travel restrictions in place due to the coronavirus threat.

The restrictions will be lifted when Cornell’s International Travel Advisory and Response Team removes China from the elevated-risk destination list.

Jan. 28, 2020 @ 4:30 p.m. — Local colleges and universities start taking precautions as the concern over the coronavirus grows.

Syracuse University released a statement to all students, faculty and staff on January 28 stressing general travel warnings and the college’s new travel safety policy.

SU encouraged anyone who has been to China within the last 14 days to tell the school where they have been.

Meanwhile, Ithaca College, SUNY Cortland, SUNY Oswego and Colgate University said they are communicating regularly with local, state and federal agencies. This includes the CDC and New York State’s Department of Health.

There have been no confirmed cases in New York State as of Tuesday, January 28.

Syracuse University Statement

“Dear Students, Faculty and Staff:



Syracuse University continues to closely monitor the rapidly evolving developments related to the novel coronavirus. Five cases are now confirmed in the U.S., and there are dozens of other suspected cases.



Travel Warnings:



Because the virus is spreading beyond borders as the result of international travel, the following warnings have been issued:



— The U.S. Department of State elevated its warnings on travel, advising that Americans avoid any travel plans to all parts of China, not just the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province.



— The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Warning advising that Americans avoid all nonessential travel to China.



Accordingly, we strongly encourage all faculty and staff to pay close attention to CDC and State Department warnings in contemplating their travels to China, and check your inbox regularly for updates from the University.



Syracuse University Travel Registry:



In addition, as you may be aware, Syracuse University has a new travel and safety policy, which is currently under review by several University Senate committees. Given the recent international concern over the spread of the virus—and its impact on international travel to and from the China—we are moving forward with expediting the international travel registry. This measure will add a greater layer of protection to our campus community while respecting the academic, scholarly and research mission of our university:



— All members of our campus community will be required to register any international travel they are undertaking for University business, regardless of length and destination, prior to their departure (Syracuse Abroad program participants are already registered).



— Registration essentially means letting the University know about dates of travel, destinations and contact information in case we need to reach them or an emergency contact.



— To register, send an email to temptravelregistry@syr.edu identifying the traveler(s), relevant SU I.D. number(s), all destinations and the dates of travel. Please direct registration questions to Seth Tucker, director of global safety and support, satucker@syr.edu or at 315.443.1968.



Self-Report China Travel:



Finally, if you have been to China in the last 14 days, we ask that you self-report this travel by contacting Seth Tucker, director of global safety and support, satucker@syr.edu or at 315.443.1968. This information will be treated as confidential.



Safety Precautions:



We continue to remain acutely focused on education and prevention efforts to contain the spread of any communicable illness, given that we are also in the middle of flu season. We urge you to remain diligent. Students should call the Barnes Center at The Arch (315.443.8000) and faculty and staff should contact their primary care physician should they develop symptoms of a respiratory illness, including fever, cough or shortness of breath. To learn more about preventive health practices, please visit the Barnes Center at The Arch website.



We will continue to monitor the information, protocols and recommendations from the CDC and the New York State Department of Health. And we will continue provide regular updates to our community.



Sincerely,



Steven Bennett – Senior Vice President for Academic Operations

Tony Callisto – Senior Vice President for Safety and Chief Law Enforcement Officer

Dr. Karen Nardella – Medical Director, Barnes Center at The Arch”

Colgate University Statement

“Colgate Student Health Services is closely following updates from the CDC and the New York State Department of Health. As always, the health and safety of our students is our first priority, and we will continue to track this international situation as it unfolds.”

Ithaca College Statement

“Dear Ithaca College Faculty, Staff and Students:



Due to the recent outbreak of a novel strain of coronavirus (2019-nCoV) that originated in Wuhan, in the Hubei Province of China, I wanted to reach out directly to keep you informed.



While we are not aware of anyone in our community having contracted this strain and believe the risk to our campus community to be low, Ithaca College is working with our campus partners (including Environmental Health and Safety) and local and state resources (Tompkins County Health Department and New York State Department of Health) to help protect the health of our community members.



Coronaviruses are viruses that can cause the common cold but also can cause other illnesses like SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome). Though commonly circulating in animals, coronaviruses can infect humans as well.



Symptoms related to this coronavirus strain include fever (above 100.4 F) and a cough or shortness of breath. This coronavirus infection can lead to pneumonia and other complications if severe.



The mode of transmission is still not clear. To reduce your risk of infection (or of infecting others), we are recommending covering your cough, washing your hands, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and not sharing food or drinks. If you are not feeling well, please stay home from class or work and rest.



Students with questions or concerns should contact the Hammond Health Center at 607-274-3177.



We are encouraging our faculty and staff to contact their local primary care providers if questions or concerns arise.



Click here for full statement and additional links.“

SUNY Cortland Statement

“Infectious Disease Updates



Influenza is a threat to your health and can adversely affect your academic performance should you become ill. Influenza activity is high and geographically widespread with both Influenza A and B being common. We still have approximately 30 vaccines. While the protection afforded by the vaccine is not complete, it is clearly beneficial. Consider making an appointment with a nurse at SHS while supplies last.



Coronavirus – Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that cause the common cold and have the ability to cause viral pneumonia (lung infection). They circulate in the general population fairly continuously and generally do not generate much attention. Periodically, a species of coronavirus that normally affects animals gains the ability to infect humans. Previous outbreaks include SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) in 2004 and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in 2014. The current outbreak of Coronavirus (Novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV) follows a similar pattern, beginning in Wuhan City, China in December of 2019 and spreading internationally due to widespread air travel. The clinical manifestations of 2019-nCoV include fever, cough and possibly pneumonia with breathing difficulty. The illness may afflict those with compromised immune systems more severely. There is no specific treatment for this virus and immunizations are not available that afford any protection.



The risk of Coronavirus appearing on campus is currently quite low. In comparison to influenza, the risk to students is minimal. We are however, closely monitoring the situation as it unfolds. We are in contact with Local and State Health Departments and are observing and implementing all recommendations the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) publishes.



Routine measures to reduce transmission of infectious include the following:



— Wash your hands well after using the bathroom, before preparing or eating food, after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, and visiting or caring for a sick person.

— Cover a cough. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze or cough, then dispose of it.

— Don’t share food, drinks, dishes, glasses, or eating utensils.

— Avoid direct contact with napkins, tissues, handkerchiefs, or similar items used by others.”

SUNY Oswego Statement

“SUNY Oswego is following clinical guidance received from SUNY and the State Health Department (DOH), in response to Governor Cuomo’s call to raise awareness regarding the Coronavirus, the symptoms and resources available on campuses.

While the risk of Coronavirus on our campus is very minimal, we have made monitoring this situation a top priority. We shared a message yesterday (on the first day of classes) with students and all members of the SUNY Oswego campus community that provided information about the Coronavirus, resources available on campus and encouraged all to maintain good health practices that are paramount to preventing the spread of any and all communicable illnesses.”

“As an international institution with students, faculty and staff from across the globe, Syracuse University continues to actively monitor the developments related to the newly detected coronavirus. Although there are no confirmed cases in the State of New York, we are engaged in a comprehensive education campaign to inform our students, faculty and staff about the prevention, detection and treatment of the virus. In addition to our communications efforts, Dr. Karen Nardella and her team are communicating regularly with local, state and federal partners, including the Onondaga County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health, as we continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation.” Sarah Scalese, vice president in charge of communications at SU

“Health Center is continuing to work with our health and educational partners in the community, as well as the NYS Dept. of Health and federal CDC, to ensure that we are taking the right steps for the health of our campus community.” Dave Maley with Ithaca College

Cornell University has a coronavirus FAQ page on their website. Click here to view questions and answers regarding the coronavirus.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9