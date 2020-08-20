The New York State Fair: First in the nation

TOWN OF GEDDES, NY (WSYR-TV) — August 21, 2020 was supposed to be the start of the expanded 18-day New York State Fair.
Unfortunately, like most mass gatherings in 2020, the fair was cancelled as a safety precaution to limit the spread of COVID-19.
We know many in Central New York will miss their annual visit(s) for rides, games, food, entertainment, animals, and more, so we are bringing you a little slice of the fair at localsyr.com
Here’s a little history of the state fair you may not know about. It all began in 1841, on James Street in Syracuse. not only was it the first New York State Fair, it was the first state fair in the nation.
