The sharp decline in COVID cases may be permanent now that vaccines are everywhere, experts say

(WSYR-TV) — Numbers show the coronavirus pandemic is in retreat here in the U.S., and there’s an excellent chance it’s permanent.

Daily COVID cases and deaths since the first of the year have drastically gone down, and the number of Americans testing positive for coronavirus and those dying from COVID have dropped dramatically. The sharp decline gives health experts very good reason to believe the trend will continue.

That’s largely because more than 60 percent of American adults have received at least one vaccine shot, and the share is growing by about two percentage points per week.

Among unvaccinated people, a substantial number have already had COVID and therefore have some natural immunity. The thinking is, every case of COVID-19 that is prevented cuts off transmission chains, which prevents many more cases down the line.

But there is a ways to go. Around 600 Americans still die from COVID every day, and the risk remains especially dangerous in communities with low vaccination rates including much of the Southeast.

Health experts maintain the thinking that vaccination is the way out of the pandemic. Great Britain, for example, is one of the few countries with higher vaccination rates than the U.S., and deaths are down more than 99 percent from the country’s peak.