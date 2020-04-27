Third death from COVID-19 in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Oswego County legislature chairman James Weatherup announced a third death in the county from coronavirus.
The death was announced in his Monday COVID-19 briefing.
Below are the numbers for Oswego County as of Monday afternoon, April 27th.
Here you can always get the latest COVID-19 news from Oswego County.
You can get all the details from the latest coronavirus health announcement from Oswego County Health.
