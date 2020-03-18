Closings
There are currently 29 active closings. Click for more details.

Third person tests positive for COVID-19 in Onondaga County

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –A third person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Onondaga County.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says the person is a female in her 20’s who was working in New York City. McMahon says her mother had picked her up in New York City and drove her back home to Onondaga County.

McMahon says when the woman returned to Onondaga County she immediately self-quarantined and was tested by her primary care physician. The test came back positive.

McMahon says the woman is doing well and recovering at home. The Onondaga County Health Department is investigating potential contact the woman may have had with anyone else.

Two previous COVID-19 cases were announced early this week. An elderly couple is recovering from the virus.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected