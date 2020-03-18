Third person tests positive for COVID-19 in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –A third person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Onondaga County.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says the person is a female in her 20’s who was working in New York City. McMahon says her mother had picked her up in New York City and drove her back home to Onondaga County.

McMahon says when the woman returned to Onondaga County she immediately self-quarantined and was tested by her primary care physician. The test came back positive.

McMahon says the woman is doing well and recovering at home. The Onondaga County Health Department is investigating potential contact the woman may have had with anyone else.

Two previous COVID-19 cases were announced early this week. An elderly couple is recovering from the virus.

