Thousands of appointments open up at NYS Fairgrounds COVID-19 vaccination site

(WSYR-TV) — The state-run vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds in Syracuse has thousands of vaccine appointments available.

Vaccine registration is open to anyone who is a New York State resident and is currently eligible for the vaccine.

New York’s online database is showing thousands of slots open for this week and many more appointments not yet booked over the course of the next month.

To see if you qualify, click here to use the state’s “Am I Eligible” app. If you are determined to be eligible you can also book your appointment from the app.

