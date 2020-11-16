Thousands of students, staff to be tested in yellow zone schools in Onondaga County this week

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With parts of Onondaga County in the yellow zone, thousands of students will be tested for COVID-19 this week to meet a requirement set by the state. This includes districts in Liverpool, Syracuse, and parts of Baldwinsville, East Syracuse Minoa, and North Syracuse.

Just a handful of schools got a jumpstart on testing last week.

Testing teams with Onondaga County will be heading to 61 schools this week, testing 20% of students and staff in each building within the yellow zone. By the end of this week, nearly 5,000 tests will be done.

But none of this can be done without permission from parents. Districts sent out surveys to gauge the interest and some schools even invited parents to oversee the process. NewsChannel 9 got a chance to see how it worked on Friday while visiting Park Hill School in East Syracuse.

Out of the schools that started testing last week, no tests came back positive.

The test itself is a smaller q-tip swirled around the child’s nostrils. It’s not the invasive nose swab we’ve seen before.

If schools do not meet this testing requirement by Friday, they’ll have to close their doors and switch to online learning.

“We tried before with online learning at her age and it’s just not good. She will sit there for a few minutes and run around, so being there with other kids, she will get more learning experience than being behind a laptop,” said Eric Hrybinczak.

On top of this required testing, County Executive Ryan McMahon says they will be increasing asymptomatic testing at the Oncenter once they have the right amount of staff to do so. They will continue testing at the CNY Regional Market F-Shed for those who are symptomatic. You will need to pre-register for that.