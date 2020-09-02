Three coronavirus testing sites open Wednesday in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Oneonta has seen a jump in coronavirus cases at the college. There are now 245 total positive cases in just one week. The university says 72 student cases were new on Monday night, and 68 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

Most of the positive cases have come from community spread at a party with 50 students, some of which have been suspended. 

The campus is now closed for two weeks, and most students have been sent home, while the rest have to learn remotely from their dorms. 

Three free testing sites will open in Oneonta on Wednesday:

Oneonta Armory
4 Academy St
Oneonta, NY 13820

Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center
24 Market St
Oneonta, NY 13820

St. James Church
305 Main St
Oneonta, NY 13820

All of these locations are by appointment only, so call (833) NY-STRNG to make one.

