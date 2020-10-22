Three COVID-19 rapid testing sites opening Friday in Cortland County

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York State Department of Health had partnered with Cortland County to open three COVID-19 rapid testing sights in the county.

The locations are open to the community at no charge. Testing will be done from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Cortland Jr. Sr. High School

8 Valley View Drive

Cortland, NY 13045

Make an appointment here.

Homer Intermediate School

58 Clinton Street

Homer, NY 13077

Make an appointment here.

Marathon High School

1 E. Main Street

Marathon, NY 13803

Make an appointment here.