Three more COVID-19 testing clinics coming to Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Department of Health will partner with SUNY Upstate Medical University to offer COVID-19 tests by appointment.

The three clinics will be held inside the Madison County office building’s main lobby at 138 North Court Street in Wampsville on the following dates:

Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Anyone who would like to be tested should call (315) 464-2582 and select option 2 to set up an appointment.