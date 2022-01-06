Three more residents die from COVID-19 as Onondaga County sets new daily case record

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has once again set a new record for positive COVID-19 cases in a single day. County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted out that 2087 residents tested positive – seven more than the previous record of 2080.

We will see high cases continue with omicron. We will continue to distribute test kits and kn95 masks as we get them in.Please get your Booster shot to give yourself the best protection against omicron, please stay at home when sick, mask indoors. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) January 6, 2022

McMahon also announced that three more residents died from COVID-19. Two women in their 70s and 80s, and one man in his 70s.

90% of 8133 active cases are 59 years and under. 181 residents are currently in the hospital with 34 of those patients in the ICU. Though 73% of ICU patients are unvaccinated, 69% of the 45 new admissions are vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“I know New Yorkers are exhausted, but we can’t let up against this winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “Let’s continue to use the tools that will protect ourselves, our children and our vulnerable loved ones from getting severely sick or hospitalized from COVID. Please get fully vaccinated, get the booster, wear a non-cloth well-fitting mask and exercise caution while indoors.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 348,911

Total Positive – 77,859

Percent Positive – 22.31%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 22.45%

Patient Hospitalization – 10,867 (+456)

Patients Newly Admitted – 1,968

Patients in ICU – 1,359 (+57)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 657 (+32)

Total Discharges – 236,684 (+1,439)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 96

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,898



The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,749



This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 33,974,613

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 104,713

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 605,909

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 70.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.0%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region Sunday, January 2, 2022 Monday, January 3, 2022 Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Capital Region 155.07 158.53 171.19 Central New York 163.53 184.40 203.56 Finger Lakes 124.98 134.08 145.10 Long Island 398.82 407.77 416.72 Mid-Hudson 304.18 321.16 327.90 Mohawk Valley 126.49 138.85 145.09 New York City 457.73 462.97 468.22 North Country 92.85 99.32 109.08 Southern Tier 129.35 137.25 142.19 Western New York 171.53 189.69 201.70 Statewide 335.05 344.18 352.06

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, January 2, 2022 Monday, January 3, 2022 Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Capital Region 16.12% 16.31% 18.04% Central New York 16.32% 17.42% 20.42% Finger Lakes 16.68% 17.12% 18.94% Long Island 24.94% 25.49% 26.36% Mid-Hudson 21.42% 21.91% 23.31% Mohawk Valley 13.22% 13.78% 16.21% New York City 22.31% 22.52% 22.51% North Country 12.88% 13.37% 15.02% Southern Tier 13.70% 14.14% 15.94% Western New York 17.95% 18.73% 20.05% Statewide 21.49% 21.81% 22.45%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Sunday, January 2, 2022 Monday, January 3, 2022 Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Bronx 27.63% 27.99% 27.82% Kings 21.13% 21.36% 21.23% New York 18.66% 18.32% 18.07% Queens 23.51% 23.94% 24.14% Richmond 23.25% 24.03% 24.10%

Yesterday, 77,859 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 3,800,399. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 43,499 658 Allegany 7,139 34 Broome 35,100 327 Cattaraugus 11,837 103 Cayuga 12,048 196 Chautauqua 18,334 140 Chemung 15,743 160 Chenango 7,008 77 Clinton 10,404 110 Columbia 7,316 143 Cortland 7,613 82 Delaware 5,762 81 Dutchess 49,214 785 Erie 159,282 2,431 Essex 3,935 56 Franklin 6,710 76 Fulton 9,366 120 Genesee 10,568 133 Greene 6,467 128 Hamilton 664 12 Herkimer 10,611 158 Jefferson 13,814 173 Lewis 4,886 32 Livingston 8,824 67 Madison 9,544 114 Monroe 119,546 1,749 Montgomery 8,736 132 Nassau 323,887 5,980 Niagara 36,636 523 NYC 1,733,109 42,677 Oneida 41,089 566 Onondaga 76,730 1,770 Ontario 14,795 203 Orange 82,677 1,555 Orleans 6,688 108 Oswego 18,144 192 Otsego 6,954 124 Putnam 18,503 347 Rensselaer 22,423 398 Rockland 72,914 1,732 Saratoga 33,075 660 Schenectady 24,044 492 Schoharie 3,577 44 Schuyler 2,527 38 Seneca 4,157 46 St. Lawrence 15,626 151 Steuben 15,092 103 Suffolk 347,300 6,345 Sullivan 13,435 355 Tioga 7,981 67 Tompkins 12,168 205 Ulster 23,689 381 Warren 9,725 172 Washington 8,783 142 Wayne 12,817 159 Westchester 198,900 3,936 Wyoming 6,503 81 Yates 2,481 30

Given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to report the percentage of Omicron variants as uploaded to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than to report counts of individual cases. This percentage can then be related to the total positive COVID case count in the state. This process is consistent with how the New York State Department of Health has reported on all other variants online: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-variant-data

Data today in the GISAID database, the largest repository of SARS-CoV-2 sequences in the world, show the Omicron variant comprised 87.9% of uploaded sequences from NYS between 12/22/21 and 1/4/22. This slightly lower level than that reported yesterday, reflects the expected fluctuations in the database with uploading batches of data from sequencing laboratories. It indicates that Omicron continues to circulate at an extremely high level across the state although there may be regional differences. These cannot be measured with statistical precision due to low sample numbers in the data from the last several days, which is a result of the inherent time lag from sample collection to testing, sequencing and data upload.

It should be noted that similar data reported from the CDC, updated this week, uses a statistical model to project the variant percentages for a more recent timeframe. This projection approach partly explains the different percentage for the Omicron variant reported by CDC this week.

Yesterday, 96 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 48,898. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 8 Broome 1 Cattaraugus 2 Chemung 1 Dutchess 2 Erie 3 Greene 1 Kings 15 Livingston 1 Madison 1 Manhattan 8 Monroe 2 Nassau 3 Orange 2 Oswego 1 Queens 9 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 1 Rockland 1 Saratoga 3 Schenectady 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 16 Tompkins 1 Washington 1 Wayne 2 Westchester 7

Yesterday, 26,618 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,539 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 942,789 1,038 858,487 983 Central New York 630,621 540 582,258 402 Finger Lakes 840,037 824 774,615 692 Long Island 2,097,936 3,745 1,850,696 2,234 Mid-Hudson 1,641,404 2,601 1,430,044 1,508 Mohawk Valley 317,558 333 293,712 324 New York City 7,675,383 15,678 6,713,527 9,921 North Country 295,104 241 266,060 244 Southern Tier 428,053 532 390,711 370 Western New York 927,413 1,086 845,942 861 Statewide 15,796,298 26,618 14,006,052 17,539



Booster/Additional Shots Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 367,347 3,336 20,612 Central New York 231,995 2,661 14,339 Finger Lakes 371,034 3,855 21,158 Long Island 707,528 9,540 49,476 Mid-Hudson 572,451 6,835 37,222 Mohawk Valley 127,029 1,303 7,275 New York City 1,770,605 21,805 156,867 North Country 108,134 1,130 6,020 Southern Tier 169,782 1,906 10,399 Western New York 411,794 3,999 21,637 Statewide 4,837,699 56,370 345,005

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above. 