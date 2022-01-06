Three more residents die from COVID-19 as Onondaga County sets new daily case record

Coronavirus

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has once again set a new record for positive COVID-19 cases in a single day. County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted out that 2087 residents tested positive – seven more than the previous record of 2080.

McMahon also announced that three more residents died from COVID-19. Two women in their 70s and 80s, and one man in his 70s.

“We will see high cases continue with omicron. We will continue to distribute test kits and kn95 masks as we get them in. Please get your Booster shot to give yourself the best protection against omicron, please stay at home when sick, mask indoors.”

Ryan McMahon – Onondaga County Executive

90% of 8133 active cases are 59 years and under. 181 residents are currently in the hospital with 34 of those patients in the ICU. Though 73% of ICU patients are unvaccinated, 69% of the 45 new admissions are vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“I know New Yorkers are exhausted, but we can’t let up against this winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “Let’s continue to use the tools that will protect ourselves, our children and our vulnerable loved ones from getting severely sick or hospitalized from COVID. Please get fully vaccinated, get the booster, wear a non-cloth well-fitting mask and exercise caution while indoors.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

         Test Results Reported – 348,911

         Total Positive – 77,859

         Percent Positive – 22.31%

         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 22.45%

         Patient Hospitalization – 10,867 (+456)

         Patients Newly Admitted – 1,968

         Patients in ICU – 1,359 (+57)

         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 657 (+32)

         Total Discharges – 236,684 (+1,439)

         New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 96

         Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,898

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. 

         Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,749

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings. 

         Total vaccine doses administered – 33,974,613

         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 104,713

         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 605,909

         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.4% 

         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.7% 

         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.1%

         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.3%

         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 70.0% 

         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.6% 

         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.0%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

RegionSunday, January 2, 2022Monday, January 3, 2022Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Capital Region155.07158.53171.19
Central New York163.53184.40203.56
Finger Lakes124.98134.08145.10
Long Island398.82407.77416.72
Mid-Hudson304.18321.16327.90
Mohawk Valley126.49138.85145.09
New York City457.73462.97468.22
North Country92.8599.32109.08
Southern Tier129.35137.25142.19
Western New York171.53189.69201.70
Statewide335.05344.18352.06

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Region Sunday, January 2, 2022Monday, January 3, 2022Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Capital Region16.12%16.31%18.04%
Central New York16.32%17.42%20.42%
Finger Lakes16.68%17.12%18.94%
Long Island24.94%25.49%26.36%
Mid-Hudson21.42%21.91%23.31%
Mohawk Valley13.22%13.78%16.21%
New York City22.31%22.52%22.51%
North Country12.88%13.37%15.02%
Southern Tier13.70%14.14%15.94%
Western New York17.95%18.73%20.05%
Statewide21.49%21.81%22.45%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Borough in NYC Sunday, January 2, 2022Monday, January 3, 2022Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Bronx27.63%27.99%27.82%
Kings21.13%21.36%21.23%
New York18.66%18.32%18.07%
Queens23.51%23.94%24.14%
Richmond23.25%24.03%24.10%

Yesterday, 77,859 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 3,800,399. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County  Total Positive  New Positive  
Albany43,499658
Allegany7,13934
Broome35,100327
Cattaraugus11,837103
Cayuga12,048196
Chautauqua18,334140
Chemung15,743160
Chenango7,00877
Clinton10,404110
Columbia7,316143
Cortland7,61382
Delaware5,76281
Dutchess49,214785
Erie159,2822,431
Essex3,93556
Franklin6,71076
Fulton9,366120
Genesee10,568133
Greene6,467128
Hamilton66412
Herkimer10,611158
Jefferson13,814173
Lewis4,88632
Livingston8,82467
Madison9,544114
Monroe119,5461,749
Montgomery8,736132
Nassau323,8875,980
Niagara36,636523
NYC1,733,10942,677
Oneida41,089566
Onondaga76,7301,770
Ontario14,795203
Orange82,6771,555
Orleans6,688108
Oswego18,144192
Otsego6,954124
Putnam18,503347
Rensselaer22,423398
Rockland72,9141,732
Saratoga33,075660
Schenectady24,044492
Schoharie3,57744
Schuyler2,52738
Seneca4,15746
St. Lawrence15,626151
Steuben15,092103
Suffolk347,3006,345
Sullivan13,435355
Tioga7,98167
Tompkins12,168205
Ulster23,689381
Warren9,725172
Washington8,783142
Wayne12,817159
Westchester198,9003,936
Wyoming6,50381
Yates2,48130

Given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to report the percentage of Omicron variants as uploaded to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than to report counts of individual cases. This percentage can then be related to the total positive COVID case count in the state. This process is consistent with how the New York State Department of Health has reported on all other variants online: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-variant-data 

Data today in the GISAID database, the largest repository of SARS-CoV-2 sequences in the world, show the Omicron variant comprised 87.9% of uploaded sequences from NYS between 12/22/21 and 1/4/22.  This slightly lower level than that reported yesterday, reflects the expected fluctuations in the database with uploading batches of data from sequencing laboratories. It indicates that Omicron continues to circulate at an extremely high level across the state although there may be regional differences. These cannot be measured with statistical precision due to low sample numbers in the data from the last several days, which is a result of the inherent time lag from sample collection to testing, sequencing and data upload. 

It should be noted that similar data reported from the CDC, updated this week, uses a statistical model to project the variant percentages for a more recent timeframe. This projection approach partly explains the different percentage for the Omicron variant reported by CDC this week. 

Yesterday, 96 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 48,898. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

Deaths by County of Residence 
County New Deaths 
Albany1
Bronx8
Broome1
Cattaraugus2
Chemung1
Dutchess2
Erie3
Greene1
Kings15
Livingston1
Madison1
Manhattan8
Monroe2
Nassau3
Orange2
Oswego1
Queens9
Rensselaer1
Richmond1
Rockland1
Saratoga3
Schenectady1
Steuben1
Suffolk16
Tompkins1
Washington1
Wayne2
Westchester7

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. 

Yesterday, 26,618 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,539 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region942,7891,038858,487983
Central New York630,621540582,258402
Finger Lakes840,037824774,615692
Long Island2,097,9363,7451,850,6962,234
Mid-Hudson1,641,4042,6011,430,0441,508
Mohawk Valley317,558333293,712324
New York City7,675,38315,6786,713,5279,921
North Country295,104241266,060244
Southern Tier428,053532390,711370
Western New York927,4131,086845,942861
Statewide15,796,29826,61814,006,05217,539

Booster/Additional Shots
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region367,3473,33620,612
Central New York231,9952,66114,339
Finger Lakes371,0343,85521,158
Long Island707,5289,54049,476
Mid-Hudson572,4516,83537,222
Mohawk Valley127,0291,3037,275
New York City1,770,60521,805156,867
North Country108,1341,1306,020
Southern Tier169,7821,90610,399
Western New York411,7943,99921,637
Statewide4,837,69956,370345,005

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above. 

As of 1/4HospitalNursing HomeACFLHCSAHospiceCHHATotal
Total employee terminations due to being unvaccinated5,8231.13%2,4261.61%3391.10%8,2252.96%901.47%1250.92%17,0281.71% 
Total employee resignations and retirements due to being unvaccinated2,3150.45%640.04%140.05%3,3381.20%801.30%1180.87%5,9290.60% 
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated and unwilling to get vaccinated1,3820.27%6840.45%680.22%6,8512.47%80.13%890.65%9,0820.91% 
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated BUT now awaiting first dose1130.02%1,5311.02%4831.56%2,4050.87%80.13%90.07%4,5490.46% 
Total INACTIVE employees from categories above9,6334,70590420,81918634136,588
Total ACTIVE employees reported 12/28/21505,150146,02030,037256,8055,949256,805957,259
Grand Total514,783150,72530,941277,6246,135277,624993,847

