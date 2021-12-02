Three new deaths from COVID-19 as 75% of ICU patients are unvaccinated in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — One week out of the Thanksgiving holiday and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon believes we are feeling the effects of residents visiting with loved ones.
McMahon announced Thursday that three residents passed away because of COVID-19. A man in his 50s and two women in their 70s and 80s; there was no word on whether or not any of them had underlying conditions.
The encouragement to get vaccinated comes as 75% of those in the ICU in Onondaga County are unvaccinated, according to McMahon.
Meanwhile, statewide Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“We are carefully monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and the emergence of the Omicron variant, which was detected in a visitor to New York City. Let me be clear: this is not cause for alarm,” Governor Hochul said. “I want all New Yorkers to know that their state government is prepared for this. Thanks to the life-saving tools at our disposal, like vaccines and boosters, we have the tools in our arsenal to fight this pandemic. I urge every New Yorker to take the necessary steps to keep themselves and their communities safe: get vaccinated, get boosted and wear a mask.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 233,784
- Total Positive – 11,300
Percent Positive – 4.83%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.61%
- Patient Hospitalization – 3,093 (+71)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 471
- Patients in ICU – 591 (+5)
Patients in ICU with Intubation – 314 (+1)
- Total Discharges – 216,218 (+371)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 49
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,623
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,280
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 30,005,074
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 127,089
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 565,319
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 91.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.6%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|Region
|Monday, November 29, 2021
|Tuesday, November 30, 2021
|Wednesday, December 1, 2021
|Capital Region
|50.23
|52.96
|55.74
|Central New York
|43.00
|45.52
|49.67
|Finger Lakes
|55.53
|58.96
|61.53
|Long Island
|35.89
|38.16
|41.63
|Mid-Hudson
|25.56
|27.75
|29.87
|Mohawk Valley
|57.87
|61.08
|64.17
|New York City
|16.80
|17.41
|18.66
|North Country
|55.48
|59.06
|62.53
|Southern Tier
|50.12
|53.30
|56.71
|Western New York
|66.04
|67.54
|68.88
|Statewide
|32.31
|33.98
|36.11
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Monday, November 29, 2021
|Tuesday, November 30, 2021
|Wednesday, December 1, 2021
|Capital Region
|7.85%
|8.13%
|8.15%
|Central New York
|7.17%
|7.54%
|8.12%
|Finger Lakes
|9.87%
|10.46%
|10.69%
|Long Island
|4.95%
|5.17%
|5.50%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.49%
|3.73%
|3.98%
|Mohawk Valley
|9.76%
|9.20%
|8.90%
|New York City
|1.87%
|1.94%
|2.10%
|North Country
|9.40%
|9.54%
|9.36%
|Southern Tier
|6.28%
|6.30%
|6.49%
|Western New York
|10.53%
|10.60%
|10.92%
|Statewide
|4.19%
|4.37%
|4.61%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Monday, November 29, 2021
|Tuesday, November 30, 2021
|Wednesday, December 1, 2021
|Bronx
|1.82%
|1.89%
|2.02%
|Kings
|1.65%
|1.70%
|1.89%
|New York
|1.40%
|1.46%
|1.61%
|Queens
|2.49%
|2.59%
|2.70%
|Richmond
|3.23%
|3.33%
|3.45%
Yesterday, 11,300 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,723,632. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|34,764
|181
|Allegany
|6,080
|52
|Broome
|28,549
|181
|Cattaraugus
|10,176
|94
|Cayuga
|9,850
|63
|Chautauqua
|15,247
|131
|Chemung
|13,004
|88
|Chenango
|5,628
|41
|Clinton
|8,218
|72
|Columbia
|5,782
|29
|Cortland
|6,134
|21
|Delaware
|4,505
|62
|Dutchess
|38,218
|135
|Erie
|126,611
|926
|Essex
|3,035
|30
|Franklin
|5,524
|73
|Fulton
|7,939
|49
|Genesee
|8,795
|84
|Greene
|5,001
|39
|Hamilton
|519
|3
|Herkimer
|8,477
|83
|Jefferson
|11,567
|83
|Lewis
|4,260
|20
|Livingston
|7,327
|64
|Madison
|7,504
|92
|Monroe
|98,936
|712
|Montgomery
|7,287
|41
|Nassau
|227,654
|890
|Niagara
|29,218
|271
|NYC
|1,137,553
|2,364
|Oneida
|33,606
|216
|Onondaga
|60,114
|386
|Ontario
|11,866
|90
|Orange
|62,677
|267
|Orleans
|5,617
|49
|Oswego
|14,409
|127
|Otsego
|5,466
|55
|Putnam
|13,249
|55
|Rensselaer
|17,633
|131
|Rockland
|55,730
|113
|Saratoga
|25,167
|289
|Schenectady
|19,569
|132
|Schoharie
|2,746
|23
|Schuyler
|1,977
|23
|Seneca
|3,311
|18
|St. Lawrence
|13,072
|127
|Steuben
|12,713
|157
|Suffolk
|257,408
|1,079
|Sullivan
|9,756
|93
|Tioga
|6,455
|42
|Tompkins
|7,501
|70
|Ulster
|19,260
|105
|Warren
|7,488
|114
|Washington
|6,841
|86
|Wayne
|10,448
|102
|Westchester
|148,765
|311
|Wyoming
|5,403
|47
|Yates
|2,023
|19
Yesterday, 49 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,623. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|New Deaths by
County of Residence
|Albany
|2
|Broome
|1
|Cattaraugus
|4
|Chemung
|1
|Chenango
|1
|Columbia
|2
|Dutchess
|3
|Erie
|4
|Genesee
|1
|Greene
|1
|Jefferson
|2
|Kings
|4
|Monroe
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Niagara
|2
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|1
|Otsego
|3
|Queens
|2
|Rensselaer
|2
|Saratoga
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Steuben
|2
|Suffolk
|2
|Ulster
|1
|Wayne
|2
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.
Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.
Yesterday, 21,709 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 22,532 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|801,242
|979
|720,181
|1,168
|Central New York
|616,886
|502
|562,927
|555
|Finger Lakes
|816,645
|1,316
|745,575
|1,354
|Long Island
|2,014,725
|1,733
|1,786,793
|2,410
|Mid-Hudson
|1,569,695
|2,577
|1,370,880
|2,399
|Mohawk Valley
|309,871
|352
|284,574
|292
|New York City
|7,221,946
|12,157
|6,420,883
|12,185
|North Country
|287,923
|306
|256,739
|355
|Southern Tier
|415,345
|444
|378,182
|531
|Western New York
|897,279
|1,343
|810,791
|1,283
|Statewide
|14,951,557
|21,709
|13,337,525
|22,532