Three new deaths from COVID-19 as 75% of ICU patients are unvaccinated in Onondaga County

Coronavirus

ONONDAGA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — One week out of the Thanksgiving holiday and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon believes we are feeling the effects of residents visiting with loved ones. 

McMahon announced Thursday that three residents passed away because of COVID-19. A man in his 50s and two women in their 70s and 80s; there was no word on whether or not any of them had underlying conditions. 

“We are seeing the impacts of Thanksgiving and will likely see a surge in cases over the next few days. It is critical we stay at home when sick and test, get vaccinated and your booster shot. Our actions today will have and impact 7-10 days from now. Lets nip this uptick.” 

The encouragement to get vaccinated comes as 75% of those in the ICU in Onondaga County are unvaccinated, according to McMahon. 

Meanwhile, statewide Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. 

“We are carefully monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and the emergence of the Omicron variant, which was detected in a visitor to New York City. Let me be clear: this is not cause for alarm,” Governor Hochul said. “I want all New Yorkers to know that their state government is prepared for this. Thanks to the life-saving tools at our disposal, like vaccines and boosters, we have the tools in our arsenal to fight this pandemic. I urge every New Yorker to take the necessary steps to keep themselves and their communities safe: get vaccinated, get boosted and wear a mask.”  
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 233,784 
  • Total Positive – 11,300 
    Percent Positive – 4.83% 
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.61% 
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,093 (+71) 
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 471 
  • Patients in ICU – 591 (+5) 
    Patients in ICU with Intubation – 314 (+1) 
  • Total Discharges – 216,218 (+371) 
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 49 
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,623 

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. 

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,280 

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.  

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 30,005,074 
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 127,089 
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 565,319 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.0% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.4% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 91.0% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.8% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.3% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.7% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.4% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.6% 

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows: 

Region Monday, November 29, 2021 Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Wednesday, December 1, 2021 
Capital Region 50.23 52.96 55.74 
Central New York 43.00 45.52 49.67 
Finger Lakes 55.53 58.96 61.53 
Long Island 35.89 38.16 41.63 
Mid-Hudson 25.56 27.75 29.87 
Mohawk Valley 57.87 61.08 64.17 
New York City 16.80 17.41 18.66 
North Country 55.48 59.06 62.53 
Southern Tier 50.12 53.30 56.71 
Western New York 66.04 67.54 68.88 
Statewide 32.31 33.98 36.11 

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

Region Monday, November 29, 2021 Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Wednesday, December 1, 2021 
Capital Region 7.85% 8.13% 8.15% 
Central New York 7.17% 7.54% 8.12% 
Finger Lakes 9.87% 10.46% 10.69% 
Long Island 4.95% 5.17% 5.50% 
Mid-Hudson 3.49% 3.73% 3.98% 
Mohawk Valley 9.76% 9.20% 8.90% 
New York City 1.87% 1.94% 2.10% 
North Country 9.40% 9.54% 9.36% 
Southern Tier 6.28% 6.30% 6.49% 
Western New York 10.53% 10.60% 10.92% 
Statewide 4.19% 4.37% 4.61% 

 
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

Borough in NYC Monday, November 29, 2021 Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Wednesday, December 1, 2021 
Bronx 1.82% 1.89% 2.02% 
Kings 1.65% 1.70% 1.89% 
New York 1.40% 1.46% 1.61% 
Queens 2.49% 2.59% 2.70% 
Richmond 3.23% 3.33% 3.45% 

 
Yesterday, 11,300 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,723,632. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

County Total Positive New Positive   
Albany 34,764 181   
Allegany 6,080 52   
Broome 28,549 181   
Cattaraugus 10,176 94   
Cayuga 9,850 63   
Chautauqua 15,247 131   
Chemung 13,004 88   
Chenango 5,628 41   
Clinton 8,218 72   
Columbia 5,782 29   
Cortland 6,134 21   
Delaware 4,505 62   
Dutchess 38,218 135   
Erie 126,611 926   
Essex 3,035 30   
Franklin 5,524 73   
Fulton 7,939 49   
Genesee 8,795 84   
Greene 5,001 39   
Hamilton 519   
Herkimer 8,477 83   
Jefferson 11,567 83   
Lewis 4,260 20   
Livingston 7,327 64   
Madison 7,504 92   
Monroe 98,936 712   
Montgomery 7,287 41   
Nassau 227,654 890   
Niagara 29,218 271   
NYC 1,137,553 2,364   
Oneida 33,606 216   
Onondaga 60,114 386   
Ontario 11,866 90   
Orange 62,677 267   
Orleans 5,617 49   
Oswego 14,409 127   
Otsego 5,466 55   
Putnam 13,249 55   
Rensselaer 17,633 131   
Rockland 55,730 113   
Saratoga 25,167 289   
Schenectady 19,569 132   
Schoharie 2,746 23   
Schuyler 1,977 23   
Seneca 3,311 18   
St. Lawrence 13,072 127   
Steuben 12,713 157   
Suffolk 257,408 1,079   
Sullivan 9,756 93   
Tioga 6,455 42   
Tompkins 7,501 70   
Ulster 19,260 105   
Warren 7,488 114   
Washington 6,841 86   
Wayne 10,448 102   
Westchester 148,765 311   
Wyoming 5,403 47   
Yates 2,023 19   

 
Yesterday, 49 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,623. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: 

New Deaths by  
County of Residence  
Albany 
Broome 
Cattaraugus 
Chemung 
Chenango 
Columbia 
Dutchess 
Erie 
Genesee 
Greene 
Jefferson 
Kings 
Monroe 
Nassau 
Niagara 
Oneida 
Onondaga 
Orange 
Otsego 
Queens 
Rensselaer 
Saratoga 
St. Lawrence 
Steuben 
Suffolk 
Ulster 
Wayne 

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. 

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. 

Yesterday, 21,709 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 22,532 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

  People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series     
Region Cumulative 
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative 
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours     
Capital Region 801,242 979 720,181 1,168     
Central New York 616,886 502 562,927 555     
Finger Lakes 816,645 1,316 745,575 1,354     
Long Island 2,014,725 1,733 1,786,793 2,410     
Mid-Hudson 1,569,695 2,577 1,370,880 2,399     
Mohawk Valley 309,871 352 284,574 292     
New York City 7,221,946 12,157 6,420,883 12,185     
North Country 287,923 306 256,739 355     
Southern Tier 415,345 444 378,182 531     
Western New York 897,279 1,343 810,791 1,283     
Statewide 14,951,557 21,709 13,337,525 22,532     

