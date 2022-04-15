CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Easter weekend is a time when more families get together. It also comes at a time in Central New York when there are even more cases of COVID.

“The new omicron variant, the BA.2.12 is here,” said Dr. Michael Mincolla, a Family Physician and Partner at CNY Family Care. “It’s circulating widely, our community rates are higher than what they’ve been compared to a month ago. Which makes it a lot more risky to get together. A lot of people have that COVID fatigue.”

He encourages you to be mindful of how you’re feeling.

“The first thing I’d recommend to any family, whether you have young kids who aren’t vaccinated, even if everyone is vaccinated, is if anyone is sick just please don’t get together,” Dr. Mincolla said. “Even if you think it’s your normal allergy symptoms, you think it’s the sniffles.”

His next piece of advice is to get tested. It’s important if you’re going to be around people outside your bubble and especially if you have symptoms of any kind.

“What I tell people of rapid antigen tests, if you’re symptomatic, a positive test means you definitely have COVID. A negative test means, well, you still might have COVID, but it’s just not being detected yet and test again, the next couple of days,” Dr. Mincolla explained.

He said day three and four are the ideal days to test. At a gathering, a precaution to take is to wear a well-fitting mask. He said N95s and KN95s are the best. He also said the focus now should be on air management.

“Open up your windows, if you’re going to have a fan on,” Dr. Mincolla added, “I think you should try to, if you have the ability, you have the means, get a HEPA filter.”

He also said gather outside if you can. These are a few ways to help stop the spread.

Dr. Mincolla said in addition to COVID fatigue, people are having vaccine fatigue. He encourages people to get their booster doses.