Tokyo Olympics still taking place, despite coronavirus outbreak

FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, a tourist wearing a mask poses for a photo with the Olympic rings in the background, at Tokyo’s Odaiba district. Tokyo Olympic organizers repeated their message at the start of two days of meetings with the IOC: this summer’s games will not be cancelled or postponed by the coronavirus spreading neighboring China. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

TOKYO (WSYR-TV) — The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are still scheduled to take place in Tokyo, despite the coronavirus outbreak in Asia.

Olympic organizers confirmed that there are no plans to cancel the games, which will take place between July 24 and August 9.

Organizers are working to take all necessary precautions for both athletes and visitors.

So far, the virus has killed more than 1,300 people and infected upwards of 60,000 worldwide.

The vast majority of those cases have been reported in mainland China.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9