Tokyo Olympics still taking place, despite coronavirus outbreak

TOKYO (WSYR-TV) — The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are still scheduled to take place in Tokyo, despite the coronavirus outbreak in Asia.
Olympic organizers confirmed that there are no plans to cancel the games, which will take place between July 24 and August 9.
Organizers are working to take all necessary precautions for both athletes and visitors.
So far, the virus has killed more than 1,300 people and infected upwards of 60,000 worldwide.
The vast majority of those cases have been reported in mainland China.
