Tompkins Co. public health director talks U.K. COVID-19 variant, other COVID-related topics

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a new initiative designed to brings arts and entertainment back to the state. The NY PopsUp initiative is a first of its kind initiative in the nation to accelerate the restoration of culture, arts, creative energy. More than 300 events will pop up across the state over the next 100 days, beginning on February 20. The events will be in person and shown online, as well.

“We’re trying to thread the needle. We want the performances, but we don’t want mass gatherings,” Cuomo said. “It’s exciting, it’s different, it’s creative.”