Tompkins Co. receives 800 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine for week of Feb. 15

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Health Department received a total of 800 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the week of Feb. 15.

Of the 800 doses, 200 doses are designated for those who are 65-years-old and older with underlying medical conditions. The remaining doses will be offered to grocery and P-12 school workers eligible in Phase 1b.

As of Feb 15., New York State has instructed local health departments to continue administering doses to essential workers and expand vaccinations to those with underlying health conditions, according to the health department.

The health department said that the state has directed local pharmacies to prioritize vaccinating those who are 65-years-old and healthcare workers from Phase 1a.

The Tompkins County Health Department said that, this week, they will work directly with Titus Towers and McGraw House where older adults with limited income live. They will work with the leadership at both places to register their residents who are 65-years-old and older with underlying health conditions.

The health department plans on sending the registration links for appointments to grocery workers and P-12 workers through employers or association networks. Each of these groups will have a pre-determined amount of time to register for appointments before the next group is provided with a link.

The online link will not be public and those in the eligible groups should not forward the link to others who are not eligible.

This week, we are locally prioritizing grocery workers, P-12 school workers, and adults who are age 65 and older with underlying medical conditions, all of whom are eligible. As we have done for the past three weeks, we will continue to communicate directly with the eligible populations. The allotment we are given from the State is still limited, so at the Cayuga Health site at the mall, we are continuing to prioritize our essential workers and those who are at the highest risk of severe complications from COVID-19. Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa

Kruppa said that 6,700 people have been fully vaccinated in the county.

If you are 65-years-old, the health department is encouraging you to check with local pharmacies and the state-run vaccination sites. You can find more information about the vaccination sites and links to pharmacy websites, click here.

The prioritized eligible populations include:

P-12 school (public or non-public) or school district faculty or staff. This includes all teachers, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, support staff, and bus drivers.

Public facing grocery store workers including convenience stores and bodegas.

Those who are 65-years-old and older with underlying health conditions. A list of those conditions can be found by clicking here.

The next COVID-19 Community Town Hall will be on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. on the Tompkins County YouTube Page.