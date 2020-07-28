Tompkins Co. seeing increase in COVID-19 cases due to social gatherings, violations of travel advisory

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Health Department says nine of the positive COVID-19 cases they’ve identified in the past week can be traced back to a social gathering.

The contact investigation found that the individuals at the gathering didn’t follow social distancing or face covering guidelines.

Multiple attendees had also traveled or returned from states on the New York State travel advisory and did not quarantine.

Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated:

“We continue to see new spread of the disease in our community related to individuals ignoring public health guidance. If people do not wear masks, keep distance, and follow quarantine requirements they are putting themselves and others at risk. It is imperative that individuals traveling into our community quarantine effectively. Around half of the individuals at this gathering have tested positive, and this serves as a reminder that COVID-19 spreads rapidly and can infect anyone. If you decide to gather with others, you must keep distance between yourself and others and wear a mask.”

The Tompkins County Health Department is asking residents to continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as wearing face coverings in public, keeping 6 feet distance between you and others, wash your hands often, and disinfect common surfaces.

For more information visit TompkinsCountyNY.gov/health.