Tompkins County Health Department warns of possible coronavirus exposure at Lansing Mirabito Convenience Store

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Health Department is warning the public about a location where a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

The Health Department says a worker at the Lansing Mirabito Convenience Store, which is located at 32 Peruville Road in Lansing, has tested positive for COVID-19. Potential exposure to the virus could have happened during two of the workers’ shifts:

Thursday, April 9 from 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Friday, April 10 from 2 to 6:30 p.m.

If you were a customer inside the store during those dates and times, the Tompkins County Health Department is encouraging you to get tested at the Cayuga Health sampling Site, which is located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall. The location is open fro 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. You must pre-register by calling (607) 319-5708, or by visiting CayugaHealth.org. You should also self-quarantine in your home for 14 days from the last date you were inside the Convenience Store.

If you pumped gas or went to the Dunkin Donuts drive-thru, you do not need to seek testing, the Health Department says.

“Following a thorough contact investigation by our nurses, it was determined that to reduce further exposure, we are encouraging individuals who may have come in contact with the infected individual to act in the community’s best interest, get tested, and self-quarantine even if they are not exhibiting symptoms,” stated Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director.