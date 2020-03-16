Closings
Tompkins County reports 2nd positive case of COVID-19

Coronavirus
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Health Department has announced its second positive case of coronavirus.

The individual has been in isolation since the samples were collected for testing. The Tompkins County Health Department has begun a contact investigation to determine if there are any additional people who have been exposed to the virus.

A reminder for community members to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19:

  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Cover your cough and sneeze
  • Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
  • Avoid large crowds

If you develop symptoms of the illness, which include fever, cough, or trouble breathing, you should call your healthcare provider before you go to the office.

A hotline is available for New Yorkers to call for information about coronavirus: 1-888-364-3065.

