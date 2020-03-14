Tompkins County reports its first positive case of coronavirus

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday morning, the Tompkins County Health Department reported that it had its first positive case of coronavirus in the county. They say the person has been in isolation since they have been tested.

“While this is the first case of COVID-19 in Tompkins County, we are prepared to respond to limit future exposures and community spread of the virus. We are looking to our community to take shared responsibility by practicing social distancing and helping each other during the weeks to come,” stated Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director.

The Tompkins County Health Department reminds community members they can help spread coronavirus by staying home if you are sick, covering you coughs and sneezes, and washing your hands well and often, and avoiding large gatherings if in the vulnerable populations. Those at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 include older adults, those who are immune-compromised, or have a chronic medical condition, especially heart or lung disease, and diabetes.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9