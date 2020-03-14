Breaking News
First coronavirus-related death reported in NYS
Closings
There are currently 24 active closings. Click for more details.

Tompkins County reports its first positive case of coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday morning, the Tompkins County Health Department reported that it had its first positive case of coronavirus in the county. They say the person has been in isolation since they have been tested.

“While this is the first case of COVID-19 in Tompkins County, we are prepared to respond to limit future exposures and community spread of the virus. We are looking to our community to take shared responsibility by practicing social distancing and helping each other during the weeks to come,” stated Frank Kruppa, Public Health Director.

The Tompkins County Health Department reminds community members they can help spread coronavirus by staying home if you are sick, covering you coughs and sneezes, and washing your hands well and often, and avoiding large gatherings if in the vulnerable populations. Those at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 include older adults, those who are immune-compromised, or have a chronic medical condition, especially heart or lung disease, and diabetes.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected