Tompkins County unveils COVID-19 vaccine registry

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) has unveiled a new COVID-19 vaccine registry for community members who are currently eligible to receive the shot.

TCHD says it will communicate directly with those who are eligible and on the list when doses become available.

Caregivers, family members, or friends can complete the registry on behalf of someone who does not have internet access. Alternatively, individuals can call 211 (877-211-8667) to register over the phone.

Individuals are still encouraged to seek vaccine appointments through alternative venues, such as pharmacies and state-run sites. TCHD says this registry will help in ongoing planning for a more adaptable and efficient distribution.

Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, “This registry will help us identify the demand in the different priority groups and help us directly communicate with eligible populations.” Kruppa continued, “We need everyone in our community to get vaccinated as soon as they are able. We recognize there continues to be some confusion and difficulty finding vaccine appointments, and it is our hope that this will be a useful tool for TCHD to make this process more efficient and adaptable for the community.”

Click here to be linked to the registry form.