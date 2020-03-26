Live Now
Tops installing Plexiglas shields at registers
Tops installing Plexiglas shields at registers

Coronavirus

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – Tops will be installing Plexiglas shields in front of their registers at all of their 162 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

This installation process will take place over the course of the next few weeks.

Where Plexiglas cannot be affixed because of equipment limitations, associates will be provided with protective face shields which will also be used by Tops associates working in the pharmacy department and at customer service desks.

Wegmans is also planning to install similar shields at their registers.

Tops will also be providing gloves for their associates, hand sanitizer and wipes for their associates and customers respectively, as well as sanitizing frequently touched surfaces throughout the store.

