Town of Camillus announces changes in services

Coronavirus
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, the Town of Camillus announced that there would be some changes in the way the Town conducts business.

Starting on Thursday, all Town of Camillus buildings will be locked and the public will not have access without a prearranged appointment. The Town offices will still be operational, but will have limited a limited staff. The Town asks that routine business be handled via email, U.S.mail, phone or their website. Emergency services and other essential services, such as trash removal, will continue as normal.

The following changes have been made to comply with limitations on social gathering (note that this info is subject to change):

Board Meetings: 

  • The March 23 Planning Board, the March 24 Town Board meeting, and April 7 ZBA meetings have been canceled.

Court:

  • The Court offices are closed by decree of the Governor of NY. There will be no court proceedings in the courts of Justice Dotzler or Justice Petosa, nor will any evictions or small claims be accepted, until the first week of May 2020.

Parks & Recreation:

  • All programs and events are canceled at this time and no registrations will be accepted until further notice.

Senior Center:

  • The Senior Center will be closed through the end of the month. The AARP Tax Aide Program has been canceled and the AARP Smart Driver courses for March and April are canceled. Food Sense pickup will still take place on March 25.

Town Shop:

  • The Town Shop teen center is closed until further notice.

