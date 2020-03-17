Town of Salina declares own State of Emergency for 30 days

TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Salina has declared its own local State of Emergency for 30 days.

This will allow for both full-time and part-time employees to be paid whether they’re working from home or at their normal office.

Non-essential employees will be allowed to work from home, in-person meetings will be canceled and access to Town Hall will be limited to help reduce the spread of the virus.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9