Two CNY facilities selected as federal vaccine sites

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — More than 100 federal vaccine sites will be popping up in New York State.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says an influx of COVID vaccines from the federal government will be part of an expansion to federally funded vaccine sites. They’ll be using existing community health centers.

Many of these locations will be opening downstate,  but the Syracuse Community Health Center and East Hill Family Medical Inc. in Auburn have been selected as initial vaccine sites. They’ll be organized by the Department of Health and Human Service, all in an effort to increase vaccine availability and access in underserved and minority communities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area