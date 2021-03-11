Two CNY facilities selected as federal vaccine sites

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — More than 100 federal vaccine sites will be popping up in New York State.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says an influx of COVID vaccines from the federal government will be part of an expansion to federally funded vaccine sites. They’ll be using existing community health centers.

Many of these locations will be opening downstate, but the Syracuse Community Health Center and East Hill Family Medical Inc. in Auburn have been selected as initial vaccine sites. They’ll be organized by the Department of Health and Human Service, all in an effort to increase vaccine availability and access in underserved and minority communities.