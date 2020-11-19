Two COVID-19 testing clinics coming to Auburn for Cayuga County residents

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two no-cost COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinics are coming to Cayuga County.

The first drive-thru clinic is only for individuals who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Those symptoms include

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

This clinic will be held on Saturday, November 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES campus located at 1870 West Genesee St. Rd. in Auburn. Appointments are required.

The second scheduled clinic is for individuals who are not experiencing symptoms. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Auburn Community Hospital. Participants are asked to enter the Helipad entrance on Lansing Street. Appointments are needed.

To make an appointment for either testing clinic visit CayugaCounty.us/Health and click the COVID-19 Clinics button. You’ll need to use your legal name, home address, a phone number to receive the results, and include insurance information if you have it. If you do not have insurance, please write ‘No Insurance’ in each required field. If the policy is under another person’s name, you’ll need to provide that person’s legal name and date of birth as well.

