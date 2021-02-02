Two COVID-19 testing sites in Syracuse cancelled on Tuesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to the weather, the City of Syracuse has cancelled COVID-19 testing at Shove Park and the Northeast Community Center on Tuesday.

For more information on other testing locations in Onondaga County, click here.

State-run vaccination clinics are also on a delay, beginning at 10 a.m.

If you are concerned about a vaccination appointment at a pharmacy, you should contact that location.