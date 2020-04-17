Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Madison County

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday morning, Madison County announced that there were two more deaths related to coronavirus. That brings the death total to five Madison County residents.

In Madison County, as of Friday morning, 911 people have been tested for coronavirus, and 116 of those were positive cases.

On Friday morning, Madison County officials gave their weekly press conference. There they continued to encourage residents to follow social distancing protocol and to wear face coverings when in public. Officials are hopeful that coronavirus cases in the county are on their way down.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected