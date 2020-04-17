Two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday morning, Madison County announced that there were two more deaths related to coronavirus. That brings the death total to five Madison County residents.

In Madison County, as of Friday morning, 911 people have been tested for coronavirus, and 116 of those were positive cases.

On Friday morning, Madison County officials gave their weekly press conference. There they continued to encourage residents to follow social distancing protocol and to wear face coverings when in public. Officials are hopeful that coronavirus cases in the county are on their way down.