Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Onondaga County; hospitalizations see slight increase

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 continues to take a toll on the Onondaga County community, as two more county residents have lost their fight with COVID-19.

On Saturday, the county reported a man and a woman in their 70’s had passed away from the virus. According to the health department, both had underlying health conditions.

Onondaga County has now seen 92 of its neighbors pass away from coronavirus.

Sadly, hospitalizations also saw a slight increase on Saturday. The county reports 64 people are now in the hospital due to COVID-19, three more than Friday.

Of the 64 hospitalized, the county reports 16 are in critical condition.

The good news is 25 more people have recovered from COVID-19, and the county is now monitoring 651 active cases, which is 12 less than Friday.

In total, 1,566 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Onondaga County, as 23 new cases were reported Saturday. Of the 23 new cases, eight are associated with senior living facilities or are from someone who was already known to be infected.

Community spread is responsible for 15 of the new cases reported on Saturday.

To see the number of coronavirus cases across the region, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9