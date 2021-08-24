Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There have been two more deaths from COVID-19 in Onondaga County as of Monday, August 23. The total death count in Onondaga County stands at 722, a combination of 712 confirmed deaths, and 10 presumed deaths.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced the most recent deaths in a tweet on Monday. This comes after the FDA announced full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. There were no new deaths reported on Tuesday, August 24.
The two victims were both men, one in his 60s and one in his 70s. Locally, there has been one new death in Cayuga County, one new death in Madison County, and one new death in Wayne county from the virus, according to a press release from New York State Press Office as of Monday, August 23.
As for vaccinations, you can track state-wide vaccination rates at the New York State COVID-19 vaccine tracker.