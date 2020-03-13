Two more people test positive for COVID-19 in Albany County

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two new cases of the coronavirus were reported early Friday morning in Albany County. The two are directly related to one of the individuals who tested positive for the virus in Guilderland.

The individuals were already quarantined in their home and are recovering, according to a statement sent by the office of County Executive Dan McCoy.

That brings the total of confirmed cases to four in Albany County.

Dan McCoy plans to brief the media on these new cases on Friday.

The Guilderland Central School District announced early Friday morning of school cancellations to hold staff development to discuss proper sanitation of the campuses.

“This is an evolving situation and I will continue to say that the numbers of positive cases will go up as more people are tested. I urge you to remain calm. The plans are in place to test and monitor individuals for this virus. I continue to advise everyone to stay home if you’re sick; wash your hands frequently; don’t touch your face and cough and sneeze by covering your mouth, preferably with a tissue and then throwing it out,” McCoy said.

