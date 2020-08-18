Two more states added to New York’s travel advisory list

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday morning, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo added two more states to the travel advisory list: Alaska and Delaware. No states have been removed from the list. There are now nearly three dozen states and territories on the list.
All of the states and territories below meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory, which requires individuals who have traveled to New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days.
- Alaska
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Virgin Islands
- Wisconsin
Cuomo also gave an update on coronavirus numbers in the state. For the eleventh straight day, New York’s positive result rate was less than 1%. Of the 66,891 test results reported on Monday, 655, or 0.98%, were positive.
“New York State is moving forward in the face of a continuing crisis throughout the nation and around the world—we’ve gone from one of the nation’s worst infection rates to one of its best and have an infection rate below 1 percent for the 11th straight day—but that’s no excuse for getting complacent as we add two more states to our travel advisory,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our success in this fight is determined, more than anything, by the actions each of us takes in daily life—washing our hands, properly social distancing and wearing masks—and by the willingness of local governments to be competent partners and to enforce state guidance. We continue to move in the right direction, but it’s up to all of us to slow the spread and stay safe.”
Below is the three-day average by region:
|REGION
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Capital Region
|1.2%
|0.3%
|0.8%
|Central New York
|0.7%
|0.2%
|0.6%
|Finger Lakes
|0.5%
|0.5%
|0.7%
|Long Island
|0.8%
|0.6%
|1.1%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.8%
|0.8%
|1.3%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.3%
|0.5%
|1.1%
|New York City
|0.9%
|0.9%
|1.1%
|North Country
|0.3%
|0.1%
|0.5%
|Southern Tier
|0.1%
|0.5%
|0.3%
|Western New York
|0.9%
|0.5%
|0.8%
