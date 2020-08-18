Two more states added to New York’s travel advisory list

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday morning, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo added two more states to the travel advisory list: Alaska and Delaware. No states have been removed from the list. There are now nearly three dozen states and territories on the list.

All of the states and territories below meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory, which requires individuals who have traveled to New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days.

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Wisconsin

Cuomo also gave an update on coronavirus numbers in the state. For the eleventh straight day, New York’s positive result rate was less than 1%. Of the 66,891 test results reported on Monday, 655, or 0.98%, were positive.

“New York State is moving forward in the face of a continuing crisis throughout the nation and around the world—we’ve gone from one of the nation’s worst infection rates to one of its best and have an infection rate below 1 percent for the 11th straight day—but that’s no excuse for getting complacent as we add two more states to our travel advisory,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our success in this fight is determined, more than anything, by the actions each of us takes in daily life—washing our hands, properly social distancing and wearing masks—and by the willingness of local governments to be competent partners and to enforce state guidance. We continue to move in the right direction, but it’s up to all of us to slow the spread and stay safe.”

