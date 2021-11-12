Two Onondaga County residents die from COVID as 0-11 year olds account for nearly 20% of cases, officials say

Coronavirus
Onondaga county covid graphic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Governor Kathy Hochul announced more than 100,000 New Yorkers received a shot over the last 24 hours, Onondaga County announced 209 new cases and two new deaths.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted the latest numbers Friday, announcing two women died due to coronavirus.

1168 residents currently have COVID-19 with 19% of those cases 0-11 years old. That is in large part why the Governor is encourages parents to vaccinate their kids.

“I’m proud of New Yorkers for stepping up, with over 100,000 people being vaccinated in the last 24 hours,” Governor Hochul said. “Every day and with each vaccination we get closer to beating this pandemic. We need every New Yorker, especially children who are now eligible, to get vaccinated – so sign up for your shot today.”

Operational days for each of the #VaxtoSchool pop-up vaccination sites for school-aged New Yorkers are below. The full list of #VaxtoSchool sites is available here and will be updated weekly over the 12-week period to include new sites when they are announced. New locations are established on a rolling-basis, and more sites are announced each week over the 12-week period.

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Pulaski Junior/Senior High School
4624 Salina Street
Pulaski, NY  13142
Open: Friday, November 12; 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: ConnextCare
Register at: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=CF6962F14B1C023AE0530A6C7C15D885

Ages 12+

NORTH COUNTRY

Essex County Department of Health

132 Water Street

Elizabethtown, NY 12932

Open:  Friday, November 12; 10:00am-2:00pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/Health/make-an-appointment/

Event Partner: Essex County

Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards

Ages 12+

SOUTHERN TIER

Johnson City High School; for members of the Johnson City High School only
666 Reynolds Road
Johnson City, NY 13790

Open:  Friday, November 12; 2:45 pm – 4:30 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J
Event Partner: Broome County

Ages 12+

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Mexico High School
3338 Main Street
Mexico, NY 13114
Open: Friday, November 12; 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: ConnextCare
Register at: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=CF5C674D69770180E0530A6C7C165DAD

Ages 12+

NORTH COUNTRY

St. Lawrence University
Leithead Fieldhouse
100 Park Street
Canton, NY  13617
Open: Saturday, November 13, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: St. Lawrence County and St. Lawrence University
Register at: here

Ages 5-11 and 12+

MID-HUDSON

Rye High/Middle School – Middle School Gym
3 Parsons Street
Rye, NY 10580

Open: Saturday, November 13; 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Westchester County

Ages 12+

FINGER LAKES

The Vineyard Farm and Outdoor Center for Excellence 

126 Sander Street 

Rochester, NY 14605 

Open: Saturday, November 13; 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm 

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J

Event Partner: The Vineyard Farm and Outdoor Center for Excellence
Incentive: Amazon Gift Cards 

Ages 12+


SOUTHERN TIER

Odessa-Montour Central School
300 College Avenue
Odessa, NY 14869

Open: Saturday, November 13; 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: Schuyler County
Incentive: Tops and Amazon Gift Cards

Ages 12+

SOUTHERN TIER

Bradford Central School District
2820 NY-226
Bradford, NY 14815

Open: Saturday, November 13; 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: Schuyler County
Incentive: Tops and Amazon Gift Cards

Ages 12+

MID-HUDSON

Ellenville High School
28 Maple Avenue
Ellenville, NY 12428

Open: Saturday, November 13; 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Ulster County
Ages 12+


NEW YORK CITY

Christ Fellowship Baptist Church

11 Sumpter Street

Brooklyn NY 11233

Open: Saturday, November 13; 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J

Event Partner: National Association of Black Churches

Ages 12+

SOUTHERN TIER

Watkins Glen Central School
301 12th Street
Watkins Glen, NY 14891

Open:  Sunday, November 14; 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Vaccine Type:  Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: Schuyler County
Incentive: Tops and Amazon Gift Cards

Ages 12+

MID-HUDSON

Highland High School
320 Pancake Hollow Road
Highland, NY 12528

Open: Sunday, November 14; 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Ulster County
Ages 12+


MID-HUDSON

Palisades Center

1000 Palisades Center Drive
West Nyack, NY 10994
Open:  Sunday, November 14; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Vaccine Type:  Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Rockland County Ages 12+ 

