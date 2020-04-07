Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Two Oswego County residents die from coronavirus

Coronavirus
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department says that two Oswego County residents have died from coronavirus. They were both in hospitals in a neighboring county, and were both adults. That is as much information as the health department will release.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of these patients,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. “While we have anticipated and prepared for the spread of coronavirus to our county, the deaths are an unfortunate development in our efforts to fight this disease, and something that we never wanted to see.”

County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said, “We are working with our state and local partners to limit the impacts of this disease in our community. Most cases of COVID-19 exhibit mild or moderate symptoms. However, elderly persons and those with underlying health conditions are particularly vulnerable to developing more serious complications.”

