Two possible COVID-19 exposures at Rome-area businesses

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County’s Health Department announced two possible public COVID-19 exposures on Friday.

A resident who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Cliff’s Local Market located at 1221 Erie Blvd. in Rome on May 8 between 4:05 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

The individual was not wearing a mask but did not enter the store, only pumped gas. Risk to the public is low.

A resident who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Dollar General located at 8220 Turin St. in Rome on May 13 between 8 p.m. and 8:10 p.m.

Risk to the public is low as the person was wearing a mask.

Residents should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their primary care doctor if symptoms develop.