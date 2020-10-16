Two potential public exposures to COVID-19 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department has confirmed that individuals who visited several public locations throughout the county tested positive for coronavirus.

Anyone who visited the following businesses during the date and times below should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after exposure.

Erieville Country Store, located at 2749-2795 Erieville Road in Erieville

Friday, October 9 between 2 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 10 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 11 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Ye Olde Pizza Pub, located at 2528 NY-12B in Hamilton

Tuesday, October 13 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In all instances masks were worn but members of the public who may be affected should still monitor themselves for symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

fever

cough

chills

muscle pain

sore throat

new loss of taste or smell

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

diarrhea

difficulty breathing

If symptoms do develop, stay home and contact your primary care provider for guidance on testing.

There are several upcoming testing clinics being held in Madison County. Click here for more details.