Two potential public exposures to COVID-19 in Madison County

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department has confirmed that individuals who visited several public locations throughout the county tested positive for coronavirus.

Anyone who visited the following businesses during the date and times below should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after exposure.

Erieville Country Store, located at 2749-2795 Erieville Road in Erieville

  • Friday, October 9 between 2 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 10 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 11 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Ye Olde Pizza Pub, located at 2528 NY-12B in Hamilton

  • Tuesday, October 13 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In all instances masks were worn but members of the public who may be affected should still monitor themselves for symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • fever
  • cough
  • chills
  • muscle pain
  • sore throat
  • new loss of taste or smell
  • congestion or runny nose
  • nausea or vomiting
  • diarrhea
  • difficulty breathing

If symptoms do develop, stay home and contact your primary care provider for guidance on testing.

There are several upcoming testing clinics being held in Madison County. Click here for more details.

