Closings
There are currently 63 active closings. Click for more details.

Two state lawmakers test positive for the coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Health officials test novel coronavirus samples. (NEXSTAR)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a tweet from Assemblyman Carl E. Heastie, two members of the New York State Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19.

Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein and Assemblyman Charles Barron are the legislators identified in Heastie’s tweet as testing positive for the coronavirus. Both represent districts in New York City.

Neither member of the Assembly has been to Albany since early March.

According to Heastie, who represents the 83rd Assembly district, the state will undertake an intensive cleaning of the Capitol and Legislative Buildings. Heastie says all legislators and staff who have been in contact with Weinstein and Barron will also be tested.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected