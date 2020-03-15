ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a tweet from Assemblyman Carl E. Heastie, two members of the New York State Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19.
Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein and Assemblyman Charles Barron are the legislators identified in Heastie’s tweet as testing positive for the coronavirus. Both represent districts in New York City.
Neither member of the Assembly has been to Albany since early March.
According to Heastie, who represents the 83rd Assembly district, the state will undertake an intensive cleaning of the Capitol and Legislative Buildings. Heastie says all legislators and staff who have been in contact with Weinstein and Barron will also be tested.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- State Assembly members test positive for COVID-19, Capitol building closed to visitors
- Governor’s message to New Yorkers: ‘STAY HOME’
- Two state lawmakers test positive for the coronavirus
- Sweetheart kitten found on Valentine’s Day looking for a loving home: Petsavers
- News on the Go for Sunday, March 15th
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App