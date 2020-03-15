Two state lawmakers test positive for the coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a tweet from Assemblyman Carl E. Heastie, two members of the New York State Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19.

Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein and Assemblyman Charles Barron are the legislators identified in Heastie’s tweet as testing positive for the coronavirus. Both represent districts in New York City.

Neither member of the Assembly has been to Albany since early March.

According to Heastie, who represents the 83rd Assembly district, the state will undertake an intensive cleaning of the Capitol and Legislative Buildings. Heastie says all legislators and staff who have been in contact with Weinstein and Barron will also be tested.

