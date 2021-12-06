Two test positive for the Omicron variant in Oneida County

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — The latest variant of the COVID-19 virus has made its way to Central New York.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced his county has had two of its residents test positive.

“Oneida County has confirmed with the New York State Health Department that we have two cases of COVID-19 that have tested positive for the Omicron variant. We are conducting a full investigation.” Anthony Picente

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Dec. 5.

473* new positive cases, 34,583 total. *(includes 12/3-12/5) 12/3: 232 12/4: 126 12/5: 115

1,635 active positive cases.

65% of reported positive cases from 11/10 to 11/16 were unvaccinated.

68% of reported positive cases since July 1, 2021 were unvaccinated.

6.7% positivity rate.

Total infection by age (percentages rounded):

2% are 0-4 years-old

5% are 5-11 years-old

6% are 12-17 years-old

43% are 18-44 years-old

28% are 45-64 years-old

9% are 65-74 years-old

8% are 75+ years-old

Current average age: 38 years-old

Total infection by gender (percentages rounded):

51% female

49% male

8* new COVID-19-related deaths, 554 total. *(includes 12/3-12/5)

12/3: 4

12/4: 3

12/5: 1

Vaccination rate of COVID-related deaths

2021 289 unvaccinated/37 vaccinated

2020 228 unvaccinated/vaccinated N/A

Total unvaccinated COVID-related deaths by age 1 was 0-12 years-old 0 were 13-19 years old 6 were 20-29 years-old 4 were 30-39 years-old 18 were 40-49 years-old 27 were 50-59 years-old 103 were 60-69 years-old 156 were 70-79 years-old 202 were 80+ years-old

Total vaccinated COVID-related deaths 0 were 0-12 years-old 0 were 13-19 years-old 0 were 20-29 years-old 0 were 30-39 years-old 1 were 40-49 years-old 2 were 50-59 years-old 3 were 60-69 years-old 11 were 70-79 years-old 20 were 80+ years-old



31% of total COVID-related deaths have been from long-term care facilities.

3,125 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.

78 Oneida County residents are hospitalized. 49 unvaccinated/29 vaccinated 55 at MVHS. 17 at Rome Health. 6 out of county. 19 of total hospitalized are in ICU. 13 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated 10 of total hospitalized are on ventilators. 8 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated 10 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities. 3 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated



Hospitalization vaccination status by age: 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated 30-39 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated 40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated 50-59 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated 60-69 years-old: 20 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated 70-79 years-old: 14 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated 80-89 years-old: 5 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated 90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated



63% of county residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

The average age of a current unvaccinated COVID patient is 65 years-old.

The average age of a current vaccinated COVID patient is 75 years-old.

79% of current vaccinated COVID patients are 6 months past their completed vaccination series.

72% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over have their first dose of vaccine.

66% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over are fully vaccinated.

12% of Oneida County residents ages 5-11 have their first dose.

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.