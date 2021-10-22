Two women in their 60s and 80s become Onondaga County’s latest COVID-19 victims

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two more Onondaga County residents have passed away from COVID-19, according to County Executive Ryan McMahon. 

Friday, he tweeted out two women in their 80s and 60s, who both had underlying conditions, died due to complications from the disease. 

McMahon also mentioned that 89 residents remain in the hospital with 23 in intensive care. 87% of those patients are unvaccinated. 

Currently there are 1,174 active cases in Onondaga County. McMahon says he will hold a briefing Monday on “recent vaccination developments and planning.” 

