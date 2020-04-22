Tyson closes plant linked to coronavirus outbreak

(WSYR-TV) — Tyson announced that it is suspending operations at a large pork processing plant after the plant was linked to a growing coronavirus outbreak.
The company had been keeping the plant open over the objections of local officials, warning that the closure would be a blow to hog farmers and disrupt the nation’s pork supply.
The Iowa plant employs nearly 3,000 workers and represents nearly 4 percent of America’s pork processing capacity.
