Tyson closes plant linked to coronavirus outbreak

A Tyson Fresh Meats plant stands in Waterloo, Iowa, date not known. On Friday, April 17, 2020, more than a dozen Iowa elected officials asked Tyson to close the pork processing plant because of the spread of the coronavirus among its workforce of nearly 3,000 people. (Jeff Reinitz/The Courier via AP)

(WSYR-TV) — Tyson announced that it is suspending operations at a large pork processing plant after the plant was linked to a growing coronavirus outbreak.

The company had been keeping the plant open over the objections of local officials, warning that the closure would be a blow to hog farmers and disrupt the nation’s pork supply.

The Iowa plant employs nearly 3,000 workers and represents nearly 4 percent of America’s pork processing capacity.