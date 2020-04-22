Live Now
NFL Draft analysis
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Tyson closes plant linked to coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A Tyson Fresh Meats plant stands in Waterloo, Iowa, date not known. On Friday, April 17, 2020, more than a dozen Iowa elected officials asked Tyson to close the pork processing plant because of the spread of the coronavirus among its workforce of nearly 3,000 people. (Jeff Reinitz/The Courier via AP)

(WSYR-TV) — Tyson announced that it is suspending operations at a large pork processing plant after the plant was linked to a growing coronavirus outbreak.

The company had been keeping the plant open over the objections of local officials, warning that the closure would be a blow to hog farmers and disrupt the nation’s pork supply.

The Iowa plant employs nearly 3,000 workers and represents nearly 4 percent of America’s pork processing capacity.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected