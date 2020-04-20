Tyson Foods increasing safety measures after COVID-19 outbreak

(WSYR-TV) — Tyson Foods said it is increasing safety measures after a coronavirus outbreak.

At least 90 workers at the Tennessee plant have tested positive for the virus. Company officials said, in a statement, that they are following CDC, USDA and others guidelines to address the situation.

The company said that workers are required to wear masks and take their temperatures before beginning each shift.

Officials also said the company is increasing social distancing and sanitization efforts.