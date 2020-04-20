Live Now
Daily White House briefing
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Tyson Foods increasing safety measures after COVID-19 outbreak

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Tyson Foods said it is increasing safety measures after a coronavirus outbreak.

At least 90 workers at the Tennessee plant have tested positive for the virus. Company officials said, in a statement, that they are following CDC, USDA and others guidelines to address the situation.

The company said that workers are required to wear masks and take their temperatures before beginning each shift.

Officials also said the company is increasing social distancing and sanitization efforts.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Nicole Sommavilla on Twitter @NeSommavilla.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected