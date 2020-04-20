Tyson Foods increasing safety measures after COVID-19 outbreak

(WSYR-TV) — Tyson Foods said it is increasing safety measures after a coronavirus outbreak.
At least 90 workers at the Tennessee plant have tested positive for the virus. Company officials said, in a statement, that they are following CDC, USDA and others guidelines to address the situation.
The company said that workers are required to wear masks and take their temperatures before beginning each shift.
Officials also said the company is increasing social distancing and sanitization efforts.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- The weather might start to help with the spread of COVID-19
- WATCH: Daily White House briefing on COVID-19
- 1 of the last ships still sailing docks in France
- Facebook working with Carnegie Mellon to track COVID-19 with user data
- How Contact Lens Users Can Stay Safe During COVID-19
For more local news, follow Nicole Sommavilla on Twitter @NeSommavilla.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App